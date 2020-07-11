You are the owner of this article.
Business Intel: Ashley opens discount furniture store in Roanoke
Ashley HomeStore

Ashley HomeStore has opened another location, currently focused on clearance items, at Towne Square Shopping Center. 

 CASEY FABRIS | The Roanoke Times

Ashley HomeStore has opened a discount store in Roanoke.

The furniture retailer opened at Towne Square Shopping Center in a space formerly occupied by Michael’s craft store.

Jeffery Mills, director of Ashley HomeStores, said the new location was currently functioning as a clearance center for discontinued or slightly damaged furniture that had accumulated over the years.

“It takes a lot of manpower on a daily basis because we’re bringing new stuff here every day that we’re in this building,” he said. “It is a lot of work that’s going into it. We’re excited about it.”

Signs posted at the clearance center promise savings of up to 80% and sofas and mattresses starting at $99.

Eventually, Mills said, the clearance center will become an Ashley outlet.

He said Towne Square Shopping Center was a good location because of its high visibility, with major stores like Marshalls, Bed Bath & Beyond and Sam’s Club bringing in a lot of traffic. The company hasn’t yet advertised the new store, which opened July 1, but Mills said it’s already been busy.

The Ashley HomeStore Clearance Center is at 1357 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. It’s open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County.

