Business Intel: Bridal shop opens in Roanoke County

A new shop for brides on a budget has opened in Roanoke County’s Promenade Park.

Here & Now Bridal is an off-the-rack store offering designer gowns at 40% to 80% off retail prices, said owner Jordan Winfield.

“The concept is here and now. You don’t have to order them. You can come in and get a fabulous experience, but for a cheaper price point,” she said.

Winfield also owns Studio I Do, a bridal shop in downtown Roanoke. Whereas the average cost of a gown from Studio I Do is $2,000, she said, the majority of the gowns at Here & Now will be in the $500 price range.

Though opening the shop in the midst of a pandemic was not part of Winfield’s plan, she said it’s been a “blessing in disguise” as more brides are looking for affordable options, either because of the economic conditions or because they’ve delayed a large wedding and want to purchase another dress for a small private ceremony or elopement.

In addition to dresses, Here & Now has veils, shoes and accessories like headpieces and jewelry.