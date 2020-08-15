You are the owner of this article.
Business Intel: Bridal shop opens in Roanoke County
A new shop for brides on a budget has opened in Roanoke County’s Promenade Park.

Here & Now Bridal is an off-the-rack store offering designer gowns at 40% to 80% off retail prices, said owner Jordan Winfield.

“The concept is here and now. You don’t have to order them. You can come in and get a fabulous experience, but for a cheaper price point,” she said.

Winfield also owns Studio I Do, a bridal shop in downtown Roanoke. Whereas the average cost of a gown from Studio I Do is $2,000, she said, the majority of the gowns at Here & Now will be in the $500 price range.

Though opening the shop in the midst of a pandemic was not part of Winfield’s plan, she said it’s been a “blessing in disguise” as more brides are looking for affordable options, either because of the economic conditions or because they’ve delayed a large wedding and want to purchase another dress for a small private ceremony or elopement.

In addition to dresses, Here & Now has veils, shoes and accessories like headpieces and jewelry.

Some of the dresses at Here & Now are designer samples that Winfield handpicked from the warehouse, she said, meaning they're one of a kind.

Winfield said she was drawn to the visibility of the Promenade Park location, which is off the busy Virginia 419 (Electric Road). The availability of parking was also a plus. The space is a little under 2,000 square feet.

Because of COVID-19, the shop is currently operating by appointment only, but Winfield said the plan is to eventually accept walk-ins.

Here & Now Bridal is at 3536 Electric Road Unit 7. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

