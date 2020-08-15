Business Intel: Bridal shop opens in Roanoke County

A new shop for brides on a budget has opened in Roanoke County’s Promenade Park.
Here & Now Bridal is an off-the-rack store offering designer gowns at 40% to 80% off retail prices, said owner Jordan Winfield.
“The concept is here and now. You don’t have to order them. You can come in and get a fabulous experience, but for a cheaper price point,” she said.
Winfield also owns Studio I Do, a bridal shop in downtown Roanoke. Whereas the average cost of a gown from Studio I Do is $2,000, she said, the majority of the gowns at Here & Now will be in the $500 price range.
Though opening the shop in the midst of a pandemic was not part of Winfield’s plan, she said it’s been a “blessing in disguise” as more brides are looking for affordable options, either because of the economic conditions or because they’ve delayed a large wedding and want to purchase another dress for a small private ceremony or elopement.
In addition to dresses, Here & Now has veils, shoes and accessories like headpieces and jewelry.
Some of the dresses at Here & Now are designer samples that Winfield handpicked from the warehouse, she said, meaning they're one of a kind.
Winfield said she was drawn to the visibility of the Promenade Park location, which is off the busy Virginia 419 (Electric Road). The availability of parking was also a plus. The space is a little under 2,000 square feet.
Because of COVID-19, the shop is currently operating by appointment only, but Winfield said the plan is to eventually accept walk-ins.
Here & Now Bridal is at 3536 Electric Road Unit 7. It’s open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
