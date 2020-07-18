You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Business Intel: Chipotle to open in Salem this fall
0 comments
top story

Business Intel: Chipotle to open in Salem this fall

Only $3 for 13 weeks
Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill confirmed it plans to open a location in Salem this fall. The building is currently under construction.

 CASEY FABRIS | The Roanoke Times

Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Salem.

Melinda Payne, the city’s economic development director, said the fast-casual restaurant has plans to open in a building at the intersection of West Main Street and Goodwin Avenue near McDonald’s. She said there’s a lot of construction going on at the building right now.

A spokesperson for Chipotle confirmed that the company plans to open a location in Salem sometime this fall.

Payne said Salem residents have been asking for a Chipotle.

“We’re real happy to see Chipotle coming,” she said.

The building Chipotle plans to occupy at 1122 W. Main St. was originally slated to become the new home for Salem's Little Caesars. But franchisee Patrick O'Connell said in an email that the pizza shop will instead move to Spartan Square, in a space adjacent to the ABC liquor store. He hopes to open there this fall. 

O'Connell retained ownership of the West Main Street building and confirmed that Chipotle will be the only tenant there. 

"Personally I believe the size and layout of the two spaces are ideal for the respective concepts, and the Chipotle team has been excellent to work with," he wrote in an email. 

Chipotle has locations in Roanoke and Blacksburg, but this will be its first in Salem. A new location is also expected to open in Christiansburg this fall.

0 comments

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Regional banks aggressive with PPP lending
Business Local

Regional banks aggressive with PPP lending

Three regional Virginia banks each gave financial relief to more than 500 small businesses and organizations in the Roanoke and New River valleys as the country locked down for the pandemic this spring, according to data from the Paycheck Protection Program.

How COVID-19 is accelerating the shift to a cashless society
Business

How COVID-19 is accelerating the shift to a cashless society

PHILADELPHIA - Tom Ivory, the founder of the Baker Street Bread Co. in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill section, fought a valiant effort for years to rein in bank fees by imposing a minimum credit card purchase of $10. But more customers wanted to go cashless, and Ivory eventually relented and accepted plastic for any transaction, no matter how small. About 78% of the purchases at the cafe and ...

Masks on the rise in regional courts, but not yet universal
Business

Masks on the rise in regional courts, but not yet universal

By Virginia Supreme Court order, anyone over age 10 whose health allows must wear a face covering to enter the halls of justice. But the order also allows for leeway within the building, leaving mask requirements within courtrooms themselves largely up to the discretion of the judges.

Watch Now: Related Video

Could You Be Dealing with Crisis Fatigue?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News