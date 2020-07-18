Business Intel: Chipotle to open in Salem this fall

Chipotle Mexican Grill is coming to Salem.

Melinda Payne, the city’s economic development director, said the fast-casual restaurant has plans to open in a building at the intersection of West Main Street and Goodwin Avenue near McDonald’s. She said there’s a lot of construction going on at the building right now.

A spokesperson for Chipotle confirmed that the company plans to open a location in Salem sometime this fall.

Payne said Salem residents have been asking for a Chipotle.

“We’re real happy to see Chipotle coming,” she said.

The building Chipotle plans to occupy at 1122 W. Main St. was originally slated to become the new home for Salem's Little Caesars. But franchisee Patrick O'Connell said in an email that the pizza shop will instead move to Spartan Square, in a space adjacent to the ABC liquor store. He hopes to open there this fall.

O'Connell retained ownership of the West Main Street building and confirmed that Chipotle will be the only tenant there.