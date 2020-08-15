Business Intel: Cupcake chain comes to Christiansburg

A new cupcake shop opened this summer in Christiansburg.

April Lefkowitz said she and husband Shane first tried Gigi’s Cupcakes, a chain founded in Nashville in 2008, in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. When they learned of the opportunity to franchise, the couple decided to bring the brand they loved to the New River Valley.

“We thought it would be something of value to bring back to the area,” she said.

Gigi’s Cupcakes offers a variety of sweet treats in addition to cupcakes, such as French macarons, stuffed cookies and brownies, Lefkowitz said. Custom cakes for birthdays, weddings and other events are also available. She said free wedding tastings are offered to brides.

The Gigi’s Cupcakes brand has over 400 recipes, Lefkowitz said, so she plans to rotate cupcake flavors regularly to keep things fresh.

The wedding cake flavor, which is vanilla on vanilla, is the brand’s most popular flavor, Lefkowitz said, but peanut butter cup is quickly emerging as a local favorite. Unique to the Christiansburg store is a Cookie Monster cupcake, which she said is a hit with kids.