Business Intel: Cycling and yoga studio to open in downtown Roanoke

A new boutique fitness studio focused on both body and mind is coming to downtown Roanoke.

Hustle/Haven, which will offer indoor, rhythm-based cycling along with yoga, is expected to open Aug. 8, said London Ray-Dykstra, founder and co-owner.

When Ray-Dykstra moved from Richmond to Roanoke, she was saddest to leave behind her cycling and yoga studios. She credited the two forms of exercise with getting her out of a dark place and helping her to understand the value in taking time for herself.

“In my mind, fitness was this torturous awful thing that I didn't want to do,” she said. “But through yoga and rhythm-based cycling, my life completely changed.”

Ray-Dykstra, who worked as a cycling instructor in Richmond, decided to start a boutique fitness studio of her own, at the urging of her husband. She felt Roanoke was underserved by the industry; Ray-Dykstra found Charlottesville, which is less populous, had far more boutique fitness studios.