Business Intel: Cycling and yoga studio to open in downtown Roanoke
Maggie Perrin-Key paints a mural on the outside of the Hustle/Haven building on Campbell Avenue in December. The fitness studio, which is expected to open Aug. 8, will offer indoor cycling and yoga.

 The Roanoke Times | File 2019

A new boutique fitness studio focused on both body and mind is coming to downtown Roanoke.

Hustle/Haven, which will offer indoor, rhythm-based cycling along with yoga, is expected to open Aug. 8, said London Ray-Dykstra, founder and co-owner.

When Ray-Dykstra moved from Richmond to Roanoke, she was saddest to leave behind her cycling and yoga studios. She credited the two forms of exercise with getting her out of a dark place and helping her to understand the value in taking time for herself.

“In my mind, fitness was this torturous awful thing that I didn't want to do,” she said. “But through yoga and rhythm-based cycling, my life completely changed.”

Ray-Dykstra, who worked as a cycling instructor in Richmond, decided to start a boutique fitness studio of her own, at the urging of her husband. She felt Roanoke was underserved by the industry; Ray-Dykstra found Charlottesville, which is less populous, had far more boutique fitness studios.

But she didn’t just want to open a fancy gym. Ray-Dykstra said she wanted to build community and encourage people to rest and recharge from the stresses of daily life, whether you’re a stay-at-home parent or working professional launching a side gig in your free time. That’s where the Hustle/Haven name comes from.

“It’s a play on a haven from your daily hustle,” Ray-Dykstra said.

Hustle/Haven will also have a potion bar offering hot and cold drinks, and will host happy hours on topics like gut health, impostor syndrome and community issues.

Ray-Dykstra said Hustle/Haven plans to offer two weeks of free classes so people can try yoga or cycling before making a commitment. The studio will offer monthly memberships along with class packages and drop-in rates.

Hustle/Haven is at 355 Campbell Ave. S.W. The studio will hold multiple classes daily.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

