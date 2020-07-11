Business Intel: Elderberry's to bring smoothies to Salem

A new smoothie shop is coming to Salem.

Rebecca Mason, who has owned the Elderberry’s on Electric Road for about four years, plans to open a second location in downtown Salem later this month. A brightly colored purple building on West Main Street already bears the Elderberry’s name.

Mason said she’d driven past the building and thought to herself it would be a good fit for Elderberry’s, given its high visibility and opportunities for cozy window seats and also some tables outside. When she saw that the space was available, Mason quickly contacted the listing agent, who happened to be a regular customer.

“I really like the downtown area there,” she said of Salem. “I just think it’s really homey and friendly and cute and it seems to be kind of growing.”

Mason said she purchased equipment for the new location from the owners of Fruitions, another Salem smoothie shop that closed earlier this year, and also hired some of its former employees.

In the years since Mason took over Elderberry’s, she’s been experimenting with and expanding the menu, which features wraps, salads, grain bowls and mac and cheese bowls in addition to smoothies. She said Salem will have all the same offerings.