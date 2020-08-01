You are the owner of this article.
Business Intel: Food Lion brings grocery pickup to two local stores
Food Lion is adding to-go services to its Vinton and Daleville locations.

Customers can place their orders and arrange a pickup time via the Food Lion To-Go website or app, allowing them to shop without entering the store, according to a company news release. The service became available at these stores Monday.

“Expanding this convenient service to additional Food Lion stores is more important than ever,” said Rob Ward, director of operations for the Roanoke region. “We want to give Roanoke neighbors the option to shop through the channel they prefer, in-store or online, while still ensuring they have access to the freshest groceries at affordable prices.”

Customers can link their membership cards to their accounts, allowing them to use digital coupons and redeem rewards.

Food Lion To-Go is available daily, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

