Business Intel: Former Zaxby's in Salem sold to new owners

The recent sale of a former Zaxby’s building in Salem puts to rest rumors that the restaurant might one day become a Cook Out.

A group of investors purchased the former Zaxby’s at 903 W. Main St. for $650,000 from 2418 N. Main LLC, which Melinda Payne, Salem's economic development director, confirmed is associated with Cook Out.

The new owners made an unsolicited offer to Cook Out, which decided to sell the property, according to Clay Taylor, a vice president with Cushman & Wakefield | Thalhimer, who represented the new owners in the acquisition.

Kirtesh Patel, one of the owners, said he and his partners would like to see a national restaurant brand not currently in Salem, like Panera Bread, go into the space.

The building, which is slightly less than 2,700 square feet, is currently configured as a restaurant with a drive-thru, so it would certainly make sense to take advantage of that, Taylor said.

“We’re excited to be part of bringing another nationally branded concept to Salem,” he said.

