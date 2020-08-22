Business Intel: Golden Cactus Brewing joins Roanoke beer scene

Golden Cactus Brewing, the newest addition to the Roanoke craft beer scene, is set to open this week.

The brewery is jointly owned by Chris Brown and Zach Toth, the duo behind the Benny's pizzerias; restaurateur Roger Neel; and Evan Graham, who serves as the brewer. Graham previously brewed at Lefty’s Main Street Grille in Blacksburg and Parkway Brewing Co. in Salem.

Brown said the brewery’s name was inspired by the golden barrel cactus, which he said is shaped like a beer keg. And, of course, cacti and kegs both hold liquids.

He said Golden Cactus will have a playful, welcoming vibe, as evidenced by the colorful murals on the exterior of the building. The brewery will have a mascot of sorts — the protector of a cactus forest — and an artist will draw up scenes featuring his exploits similar to a comic book, Brown said.

Golden Cactus is at the corner of Fifth Street and Rorer Avenue Southwest, near Big Lick Brewing Co. and Tuco’s Taqueria Garaje. Brown said the owners were drawn to the neighborhood, which he described as the Brooklyn of Roanoke, given its character, interesting buildings and location on the edge of downtown.