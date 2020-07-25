Business Intel: Hawaiian ice shop to open in Wasena

A new business specializing in Hawaiian shaved ice and tropical soft serve is coming to Wasena.
Developer John Anstey has partnered with Teal Batson, who along with her husband owns On the Rise Bread Company and the Wildflour at Towers Shopping Center, to bring Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream to the neighborhood. They hope to open the shop in August.
Anstey also owns the building that houses the Green Goat restaurant, just a stone’s throw away. The Batsons were also involved in that project; they opened the Green Goat in 2015 but sold it last year.
The idea for the business came from a family trip Anstey took to Hawaii two years ago, where he tried authentic Hawaiian shaved ice.
“The machines that we’ll be using here are the same ones they use in Hawaii, and it shaves the ice wafer-thin so that it’ll absorb all those yummy flavors that you can add onto the ice itself,” he said.
On the trip, Anstey also tried Dole Whip, a specialty soft-serve ice cream that comes in tropical flavors, which will also be offered at Hang 10. And for those who prefer classics, vanilla soft-serve will also be available.
“I saw this concept when I was traveling and I thought this would be great to bring back to Roanoke,” Anstey said.
Batson said she doesn’t believe there’s anything similar in the market. She said Hang 10 will use reverse osmosis to filter the water for its shaved ice. Additionally, disposable products used by the shop, like spoons and cups, will be biodegradable.
The shop’s color scheme is bright and vibrant, and Anstey said surf boards will be used for decoration, given that "hang 10" is a surfing term. Batson said she envisions Hang 10 as a destination families can visit by bike for a frozen treat enjoyed at a picnic table outside.
“It’s going to be a little gem on the greenway,” she said.
Anstey said the building originally housed Granite Memorials Inc., a monument-carving business. Some elements from its industrial past remain, he said, like a two-ton chain hoist used to lift slabs of granite and marble. Anstey purchased the building from Overhead Door, which he said used the space for storage.
Batson said they plan to be open noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The business will be seasonal, closing its doors for the winter. Hang 10 is at 805 Winona Ave. S.W.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.