Business Intel: Hawaiian ice shop to open in Wasena

A new business specializing in Hawaiian shaved ice and tropical soft serve is coming to Wasena.

Developer John Anstey has partnered with Teal Batson, who along with her husband owns On the Rise Bread Company and the Wildflour at Towers Shopping Center, to bring Hang 10 Hawaiian Ice & Cream to the neighborhood. They hope to open the shop in August.

Anstey also owns the building that houses the Green Goat restaurant, just a stone’s throw away. The Batsons were also involved in that project; they opened the Green Goat in 2015 but sold it last year.

The idea for the business came from a family trip Anstey took to Hawaii two years ago, where he tried authentic Hawaiian shaved ice.

“The machines that we’ll be using here are the same ones they use in Hawaii, and it shaves the ice wafer-thin so that it’ll absorb all those yummy flavors that you can add onto the ice itself,” he said.

On the trip, Anstey also tried Dole Whip, a specialty soft-serve ice cream that comes in tropical flavors, which will also be offered at Hang 10. And for those who prefer classics, vanilla soft-serve will also be available.