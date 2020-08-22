 Skip to main content
Business Intel: New Firestone shop under construction in Roanoke County
Business Intel: New Firestone shop under construction in Roanoke County

A new Firestone Complete Auto Care under construction near the Bonsack Kroger is expected to open next year. 

 CASEY FABRIS | The Roanoke Times

A new Firestone Complete Auto Care is under construction near the Bonsack Kroger.

A spokesperson for Bridgestone Retail Operations, the Firestone parent company, confirmed that a new location is being built at the intersection of Challenger Avenue Northeast and Valley Gateway Boulevard.

Construction is expected to be complete in the first quarter of next year.

“BSRO is delighted to serve the future automotive care and service needs of customers at this new location, as well as at our four other Roanoke stores,” a news release states.

Firestone Complete Auto Care locations sell tires and offer auto repair and maintenance services.

Bridgestone Retail Operations has the largest chain of company-owned tire and auto centers in the world, according to the company’s website. That network includes more than 1,700 Firestone Complete Auto Care locations.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

