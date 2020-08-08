Business Intel: New restaurant to showcase iconic Chicago dishes

A new restaurant focused on Chicago classics like hot dogs and the Italian beef sandwich is coming to Roanoke.

Bob Walsh grew up in Chicagoland and has long been interested in bringing the city’s delicacies to Roanoke. During his decade as a franchise owner of a local Jimmy John’s, Walsh said customers regularly asked if the sandwich shop served a hot steak sandwich, meatball sub or hot dog. It made Walsh realize that his concept could work.

So when his 10-year contract with Jimmy John’s expired, Walsh closed the chain sandwich shop at the end of May and set about planning a new restaurant for the space in the Shoppes at Blue Hills Village: Chicago Bob’s.

“We certainly appreciated everything the [Jimmy John’s] brand had to offer, but we think we have something that’s a better fit for what our customers have been asking for,” Walsh said.

The space is undergoing significant renovations. Walsh said Chicago Bob’s will have a modern industrial look. He plans to prioritize speedy service so families can get in and out quickly, along with high-quality, carefully sourced products.