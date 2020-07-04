A new pet grooming business has opened in Roanoke.
Erica Garten opened House of Paws Grooming in early June. She’s been grooming in Roanoke for about five years, working for big-name stores and also a small grooming salon. Garten said “really putting the dogs first” and making sure they’re cared for in a clean environment are her top priorities.
The first-time business owner also said she hopes to build relationships with clients so they feel comfortable leaving their pets with a friendly, familiar face that they trust.
The salon primarily serves dogs, but Garten said she has groomed a handful of cats as well. House of Paws is a full-service grooming salon, offering haircuts, baths, deshedding treatments and nail trims.
Garten said she chose the Brandon Avenue location because of its high visibility, which she hoped would attract customers driving by. A veterinarian’s office is next door, which has also been helpful.
“We’ve honestly been pretty busy and it’s been really awesome,” she said.
While nail trims can be done on a walk-in basis, other services require an appointment.
House of Paws is at 1104 Brandon Ave. S.W. The salon is open Tuesday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
