Business Intel: Program offers free training for technology careers

Martinsville’s New College Institute has partnered with Amazon Web Services to offer a program on cloud computing skills.

Karen Jackson, interim executive director of the New College Institute, said the 12-week AWS re/Start program is geared toward unemployed or underemployed learners and will prepare them for entry-level cloud roles.

“It’s a good solid foundation for anybody that is looking for a good IT career,” she said.

Over the next year, the program will be offered to four 25-person cohorts. The first begins Sept. 14 and will be taught virtually because of the pandemic. The program, which is supported in part by the Tobacco Region Revitalization Commission, is free.

In addition to teaching technical skills, the course will provide job prep skills like resume writing and interviewing. There will also be opportunities to connect with potential employers, Jackson said.

Preferential seating will be given to learners in the tobacco commission footprint, she said, but others will be eligible depending on space.

Jackson said the AWS re/Start program has been offered elsewhere, but this will mark the first time it’s been run in Virginia.