Business Intel: Rug store and repair shop moves to Roanoke County
Tribal Rug Gallery has relocated to Oak Grove Plaza in Roanoke County.

Owner Mohammad Hassanzada opened the store, which sells handmade rugs and also offers repair and cleaning services, in downtown Roanoke on the ground floor of the Ponce de Leon apartment building in 2017.

Hassanzada said he chose the new location because it offers ample parking, which is particularly useful for customers maneuvering rugs in and out of vehicles and was limited in downtown Roanoke.

The new location is much larger; Hassanzada estimated it’s about twice the size of the old shop. He also was drawn to Oak Grove Plaza because of the shopping center’s location off the heavily trafficked Electric Road.

Tribal Rug Gallery just went through the process of moving its inventory — all handmade rugs, most from Afghanistan, Hassanzada said — to the new location. He plans to open the doors to customers Monday.

Tribal Rug Gallery is at 2009 Electric Road Unit A. The store is open 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

