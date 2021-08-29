Business Intel: Vegan restaurant to open in Roanoke County

A new restaurant offering high quality, fresh vegan dishes is coming to Roanoke County.

The Veganaire won’t rely on vegan staples like tofu or soy protein, nor will it offer canned or packaged products. If a customer orders a burger, it will be made on site with fresh ingredients, said Greg Fuller, co-owner and chef.

Not all vegan food is good for you, Fuller said, but The Veganaire’s offerings will be.

The menu will feature vegan items like hamburgers and gravy, spaghetti, curry chickpeas, mushroom pasta, oxtail and quinoa burgers, along with baked goods like pies and muffins.

Anthony Jackson, co-owner, said many vegan options are more fast food-oriented, while The Veganaire thinks of its food more as quality cuisine.

“I guess we could be the Frankie Rowland’s of vegan, as opposed to the McDonald’s,” he said.

When Fuller, who became vegan five years ago, shared the meals he prepared for himself with friends, they said people would pay for it. He started with catering and events and, as demand grew, partnered with Jackson to open a restaurant.