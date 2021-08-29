 Skip to main content
Business Intel: Vegan restaurant to open in Roanoke County
Business Intel: Vegan restaurant to open in Roanoke County

A new restaurant offering high quality, fresh vegan dishes is coming to Roanoke County.

The Veganaire won’t rely on vegan staples like tofu or soy protein, nor will it offer canned or packaged products. If a customer orders a burger, it will be made on site with fresh ingredients, said Greg Fuller, co-owner and chef.

Not all vegan food is good for you, Fuller said, but The Veganaire’s offerings will be.

The menu will feature vegan items like hamburgers and gravy, spaghetti, curry chickpeas, mushroom pasta, oxtail and quinoa burgers, along with baked goods like pies and muffins.

Anthony Jackson, co-owner, said many vegan options are more fast food-oriented, while The Veganaire thinks of its food more as quality cuisine.

“I guess we could be the Frankie Rowland’s of vegan, as opposed to the McDonald’s,” he said.

When Fuller, who became vegan five years ago, shared the meals he prepared for himself with friends, they said people would pay for it. He started with catering and events and, as demand grew, partnered with Jackson to open a restaurant.

Jackson said he wanted to make Fuller’s “amazing vegan food” available to the public. It seems more people are interested in the vegan diet, he said, especially as the pandemic has encouraged some people to be more health-conscious.

The Veganaire will be housed in the Shoppes at West Village in Roanoke County, behind Cafe Asia 2 and across from Elderberry’s.

It’s a small space, so Fuller said the restaurant will initially offer takeout only, though there will be some barstools where people can sit and wait for their order. He said The Veganaire will prioritize speedy service, working “to get people in and out the door as quick as possible.”

While the restaurant of course caters to vegans, Fuller said the food will appeal to all, noting “we convert meat-eaters daily.”

The Veganaire is at 3549 Electric Road, Suite D. The restaurant is expected to open in September.

Contact Casey Fabris at casey.fabris@roanoke.com or 540-981-3234.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

