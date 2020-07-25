Business Intel: Vintage home decor store opens in Salem

Blue Moon Vintage Mercantile has opened in downtown Salem.

Owner Holly Gray said the store differs from a typical antique mall. It doesn’t sell collectibles like matchbox cars or dolls — Gray said her store is focused on home decor. She’s also highlighting local artists, such as potters and painters, who will sell their works in her shop.

Rehabbing old furniture is a hobby of Gray’s, so the store will also offer supplies for do-it-yourself projects, along with classes Gray plans to teach herself.

“We want to offer all these things to the community so they can get out and explore what they may have, hidden talents they don’t even know,” she said.

Last fall, following her retirement from nursing, Gray purchased Railside Antiques and Mercantile on Electric Road. But she was never thrilled with that location. She decided to relocate to Salem last month and rebrand, changing the store’s name.

Gray said she’s happy to be right in the center of everything, which results in much better foot traffic, and near other retailers.