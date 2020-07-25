Business Intel: Vintage home decor store opens in Salem

Blue Moon Vintage Mercantile has opened in downtown Salem.
Owner Holly Gray said the store differs from a typical antique mall. It doesn’t sell collectibles like matchbox cars or dolls — Gray said her store is focused on home decor. She’s also highlighting local artists, such as potters and painters, who will sell their works in her shop.
Rehabbing old furniture is a hobby of Gray’s, so the store will also offer supplies for do-it-yourself projects, along with classes Gray plans to teach herself.
“We want to offer all these things to the community so they can get out and explore what they may have, hidden talents they don’t even know,” she said.
Last fall, following her retirement from nursing, Gray purchased Railside Antiques and Mercantile on Electric Road. But she was never thrilled with that location. She decided to relocate to Salem last month and rebrand, changing the store’s name.
Gray said she’s happy to be right in the center of everything, which results in much better foot traffic, and near other retailers.
“We just thought it would be great to be right next door to Charlotte’s Web [Antique Mall] and the little bookstore [Wonderous Books & More],” Gray said. “We could help each other. We refer each other all the time, we’re all friendly.”
People loved Railside, Gray said, but it just wasn’t her vision. She wanted to expand beyond antiques and bring in more eclectic, funky items. At Blue Moon Vintage Mercantile, that includes the work of local artists, along with handmade soaps and lotions, jewelry and essential oils.
Blue Moon Vintage Mercantile is at 17 W. Main St. It’s currently open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Gray said she hopes to eventually be open seven days a week.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.