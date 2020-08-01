Business Intel: Wall Street Tavern owner looks to sell business

The owner of Wall Street Tavern is looking to sell the business, which opened in the Roanoke City Market Building in 2015.

Siblings Catherine Justice and Daniel Mock opened the restaurant together, but Mock stepped back from the business earlier this year to pursue another opportunity. Justice, who is also a co-owner of Punch Boutique, said she does not have a background in the restaurant industry and managing both businesses was too much.

“I don’t have the time to be at Wall Street, and just being in a small business already for 10 years, I know what it takes to run a successful business and you have to be there,” she said.

Justice said she believes Wall Street Tavern will be more successful if run by someone who can dedicate the time the business deserves.

“I really am looking for someone that wants to buy Wall Street, not just the space, not just the equipment, but the entire idea and business plan of it,” Justice said.

The location is great, especially for drawing the downtown work crowd, but the restaurant also did a good family dinner business, Justice said. The patio is also a popular feature. The fact that 75% of the restaurant’s seating is outdoors is a bonus during these times, she said.