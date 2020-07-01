COVID-19 is becoming a young person’s disease this month, as cases shift generations.
The YMCA of Virginia’s Blue Ridge closed summer camp in Botetourt County until after the July 4 holiday once a staffer tested positive.
“Upon learning of this, we immediately executed our COVID response protocol and contacted the Virginia Department of Health,” President and CEO Mark Johnson said in a statement. “Out of an abundance of precaution, we voluntarily made the decision to close our Botetourt campsite through July 3. The VDH also provided our staff, campers, and families drive-thru COVID testing this past week.”
The age of the staffer is not known, but in a letter to the parents, the Y said the employee last worked on June 18 with 5- to 8-year-olds. It is not known whether any others have been infected.
Dr. Molly O’Dell, who is leading the pandemic response for the Roanoke and Alleghany Health Districts, said Tuesday there has been a marked shift in demographics during June.
“The greatest age range now is 11 to 39, which is definitely different than what we started with,” she said.
The districts have moved from outbreaks in long-term care, to those in businesses, construction sites and restaurants. As it shifted, the disease disproportionately affected Hispanics. This month, it came home with travelers who had been to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, and it was also passed among younger workers, she said.
About two-thirds of Virginia’s 63,203 cases reported by the Virginia Department of Health on Wednesday were in people 40 and younger, although the serious burden of the disease is still being felt in the elderly. Three-quarters of the 1,786 deaths have been in Virginians who were 70 and older.
“Our age range is still one month to 99,” O’Dell said, but the recent case counts, which include about 100 linked to travel to Myrtle Beach and the return of younger workers to their jobs, has pushed down the median age.
While most of the area’s cases were once in the 50-and-older set, more cases now are falling in younger age groups. As of Wednesday, 20 cases have been in children under 10, 115 in older kids and teens, 182 in people in their 20s and 147 in their 30s. On the other end of the age spectrum, 68 were in their 70s and 81 were 80 or older. They account for all but two of the region’s 25 deaths; those were in people in their 50s and 60s.
Most of those hospitalized locally have been 50 and older. But four of the patients are in their 20s.
The Western Piedmont Health District, which includes Franklin County, has had one young child hospitalized. Population Health Manger Nancy Bell said cases are now occurring in younger people there, too.
“Our curve was 30 and 40 and now it’s 20s and 30s,” she said.
While the Virginia Department of Health provides demographic data by locality, it doesn’t readily show this shift over time on its dashboard. The data is available for public use, and the Virginia Public Access Project has been compiling it in additional ways.
VPAP found that during June, 11 of the state’s 35 health districts reported more than 40% of their cases were in people under 30, including the Roanoke, Alleghany and the New River Valley districts.
Before June, 21% of Roanoke’s cases were in residents under 30. During June, nearly 43% of the cases were in that age group.
The Central Virginia, Virginia Beach, Norfolk and Peninsula health districts reported similar trends, according to VPAP.
The Y’s Johnson said the facility followed all the recommendations to limit exposure to the coronavirus.
“Before reopening our facilities and summer camp program, we instituted numerous health and safety measures in accordance with the CDC, VDH and state government officials to best protect everyone who enters our doors, including staff temperature checks, capacity limits, physical distancing and new cleaning procedures,” he said in a statement.
He said they will continue to work with the Health Department to determine what other actions to take.
O’Dell and Bell both said that their departments welcome calls from businesses and that much information can be found on both the CDC and VDH websites.
“There is good guidance for business and schools. I think the challenge for everybody is how to take those documents and apply them to their work site or venue,” O’Dell said. “We’re not getting as many requests for input as I’d like it to be. But we are getting a lot.”
Bell said they especially appreciate when an employer contacts them as soon as they know of one employee who tested positive so they can help to halt the spread.
