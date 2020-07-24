Carilion purchases full ownership of Lexington hospital

Carilion Clinic on Friday said it has full ownership of the hospital in Lexington, after purchasing the remaining 20% ownership of Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital from the community's health foundation for $10.9 million.

The hospital is being renamed Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital.

Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull said it was a coincidence that Jackson’s name was being removed during a time of debate over memorials to Confederate generals.

“All of our facilities that we own fully follow this naming convention that honors the communities that we serve. Stonewall Jackson was the only outlier in two ways,” he said. “There were two governing boards for the hospital up until now with the purchase, and the name.”

Carilion acquired the majority share of the hospital in 2005, when the community was seeking to keep its hospital, and has been partners with the SJH Community Health Foundation. Turnbull said the sale was several years in the making and would have been completed earlier this year had the pandemic not caused delays.