Carilion purchases full ownership of Lexington hospital

Carilion Clinic on Friday said it has full ownership of the hospital in Lexington, after purchasing the remaining 20% ownership of Carilion Stonewall Jackson Hospital from the community's health foundation for $10.9 million.
The hospital is being renamed Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital.
Carilion spokesman Chris Turnbull said it was a coincidence that Jackson’s name was being removed during a time of debate over memorials to Confederate generals.
“All of our facilities that we own fully follow this naming convention that honors the communities that we serve. Stonewall Jackson was the only outlier in two ways,” he said. “There were two governing boards for the hospital up until now with the purchase, and the name.”
Carilion acquired the majority share of the hospital in 2005, when the community was seeking to keep its hospital, and has been partners with the SJH Community Health Foundation. Turnbull said the sale was several years in the making and would have been completed earlier this year had the pandemic not caused delays.
“In the last 15 years we have probably invested $25 million in paying off debt and expanding services and adding new equipment and technology,” Turnbull said. “The exciting part of this is the foundation is now going to be able to inject hundreds of thousands of dollars a year into the community’s health, where in the past it was more in the range of $15,000 to $20,000.”
Turnbull said the foundation will use $1 million of the $10.9 million on operating rooms and the balance will go into an endowment.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.