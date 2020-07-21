Citing delayed filing, Roanoke judge dismisses employee death-related suit against UPS

A judge has shut down a Virginia Department of Labor and Industry lawsuit against United Parcel Service, which came in the wake of an employee death at that company’s Roanoke hub in 2015.
The dismissal, according to the judge’s decision, was prompted by the lengthy delay between the point at which UPS contested being cited for a safety violation and the date the suit was finally filed, in late September 2019, more than three years later.
According to a Virginia Occupational Safety and Health citation, on Oct. 5, 2015, an employee at the UPS facility on Thirlane Road was found lying face-down, unresponsive, in the back of a trailer that was being unloaded.
The emergency involved a 54-year-old man whom coworkers at first thought had suffered a stroke, a Roanoke Fire-EMS patient care report said. The call for help went out just before 7:30 p.m. and the report said his symptoms suggested cardiac and respiratory arrest.
“It took emergency medical aid responders approximately 12 minutes and 05 seconds to respond and arrive,” the April 5, 2016, citation said.
“The company had no individual(s) trained and designated to provide emergency first aid until the ambulance arrived,” it said. “There was neither an infirmary, clinic or hospital used for the treatment of all injured employees in near proximity to the workplace.”
The citation deemed the violation “serious” and imposed a $3,075 fine. UPS contested that finding within two weeks and discussions began, but more than 40 months passed before a resulting suit was filed.
In a memo later filed in the case, Commissioner of Labor and Industry Ray Davenport argued that Virginia code does not state a deadline for filing such suits, so no requirement was violated.
But UPS claimed the delay unfairly prejudiced its opportunity to prepare its defense to the complaint and, in his July 13 ruling, Roanoke Circuit Court Judge David Carson largely agreed.
Carson’s order said that the commissioner had refused to identify certain witnesses to the emergency, and said that in the interim multiple employees expressed different memories of the circumstances of the incident.
“Due to the Commissioner’s significant delay in filing this lawsuit, UPS’ ability to fully investigate the case has been inhibited, and UPS has shown a significant need for the information the Commissioner possesses,” Carson wrote.
“These factors constitute credible evidence of actual prejudice,” he concluded.
Courtney Malveaux, representing UPS, declined to comment on the case.
Alfred Albiston, senior staff attorney for the Department of Labor, did not immediately respond to an email Tuesday.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.