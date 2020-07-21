Citing delayed filing, Roanoke judge dismisses employee death-related suit against UPS

A judge has shut down a Virginia Department of Labor and Industry lawsuit against United Parcel Service, which came in the wake of an employee death at that company’s Roanoke hub in 2015.

The dismissal, according to the judge’s decision, was prompted by the lengthy delay between the point at which UPS contested being cited for a safety violation and the date the suit was finally filed, in late September 2019, more than three years later.

According to a Virginia Occupational Safety and Health citation, on Oct. 5, 2015, an employee at the UPS facility on Thirlane Road was found lying face-down, unresponsive, in the back of a trailer that was being unloaded.

The emergency involved a 54-year-old man whom coworkers at first thought had suffered a stroke, a Roanoke Fire-EMS patient care report said. The call for help went out just before 7:30 p.m. and the report said his symptoms suggested cardiac and respiratory arrest.

“It took emergency medical aid responders approximately 12 minutes and 05 seconds to respond and arrive,” the April 5, 2016, citation said.