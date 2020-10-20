Community: Leadership NRV accepting applications until Dec. 1

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will host Leadership New River Valley 2021 beginning in January. Applications for the program will be accepted until Dec. 1 at noon.

The basic framework of Leadership NRV is comprised of 11 daylong classes that will run monthly through November, each focusing on a different aspect of the community, such as health care, education, economic development and more. Participants also collaborate on a Legacy Project with a selected organization. The goal of the program is to cultivate leadership skills and forge connections among business and nonprofit professionals, as well as to foster real solutions for community issues. The program is open to those who live and work and or work in Montgomery County.

Tuition for Leadership NRV is $899 for chamber members and $1,399 for nonmembers, and covers all program costs, meals and materials. Scholarships or partial scholarships may be available to small business and/or nonprofit participants. Call Chamber Executive Director Sharon Scott for more information (sscott@montgomerycc.org) .

Class size is limited to 30 participants, and the selection process is highly competitive. Interviews for prospective candidates will take place Dec. 16-20.