 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Community: Women’s Leadership Conference set, award nominations sought
0 comments

Community: Women’s Leadership Conference set, award nominations sought

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Logan Nneka.jpg (copy)

Nneka Logan

 Virginia Tech, provided

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Women’s Leadership Conference on Wednesday, April 28, from 12:10 to 4:40 p.m. In light of the ongoing COVID pandemic, the conference will be held on a virtual platform. The deadline to register will be Wednesday, April 21, at noon.

Organizers are seeking nominations for this year’s conference awards, which include:

  • Woman Business Leader of the Year
  • Emerging Business Woman of the Year
  • Community Builder Award
  • 2021 Spirit Award

A nomination form, along with complete guidelines, can be found on the chamber’s website, https://www.montgomerycc.org/. Click on the Events drop-down menu, then programs, Women’s Leadership Conference. Nominations must be submitted either in person or via email by March 22.

This year’s conference theme is “A Year for Recovery & Discovery.” The event will include breakout sessions on emotional intelligence, mindfulness and gratitude, finding balance and lifelong learning. New this year is a session for girls age 12-17 titled “Discovering Opportunities: How Do You Know What You Don’t Know.” There will also be a keynote by Nneka Logan, Ph.D., associate professor in the School of Communications in Virginia Tech’s College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. Logan was a popular speaker three years ago, and returns to talk about what we have learned from the year of COVID and the impact on our lives.

For more information, call 382-3020.

The Roanoke Times

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to invest in the stock market if you're low on cash

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

February 2021 Stock Market Outlook
Investment

February 2021 Stock Market Outlook

  • Updated

Markets kicked off the new year by repeatedly testing fresh all-time highs through most of January, before a late-month slump saw the gains evaporate. After notching a handful of record closing highs, the S&P 500 ended January down 1.1%. There were plenty of political headlines driving volatility—from the Senate run-off elections in Georgia, to the […]

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert