Community: Women’s Leadership Conference set, award nominations sought

The Montgomery County Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Women’s Leadership Conference on Wednesday, April 28, from 12:10 to 4:40 p.m. In light of the ongoing COVID pandemic, the conference will be held on a virtual platform. The deadline to register will be Wednesday, April 21, at noon.

A nomination form, along with complete guidelines, can be found on the chamber’s website, https://www.montgomerycc.org/ . Click on the Events drop-down menu, then programs, Women’s Leadership Conference. Nominations must be submitted either in person or via email by March 22.

This year’s conference theme is “A Year for Recovery & Discovery.” The event will include breakout sessions on emotional intelligence, mindfulness and gratitude, finding balance and lifelong learning. New this year is a session for girls age 12-17 titled “Discovering Opportunities: How Do You Know What You Don’t Know.” There will also be a keynote by Nneka Logan, Ph.D., associate professor in the School of Communications in Virginia Tech’s College of Liberal Arts and Human Sciences. Logan was a popular speaker three years ago, and returns to talk about what we have learned from the year of COVID and the impact on our lives.