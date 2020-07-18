Farmers cultivate new business models as the pandemic forces them to adapt

When the schools shuttered because of the coronavirus pandemic, Jerry Conner began to worry about the fate of his farm.
Four Oaks Farms, a hydroponic operation in Wirtz, counted Franklin County Public Schools and Roanoke College among its customers. And the farmers markets where Conner also sells his lettuce and greens were scrambling to adapt. He estimated those two avenues make up about 80% of the farm’s sales.
“We really thought that was the end, we weren’t going to make it,” Conner said. “There’s not a large margin in farming. We didn’t know what we were going to do.”
Initially, he said, there was a considerable amount of waste at Four Oaks Farms. But then, something shifted.
People became more interested in buying local food, perhaps because of empty shelves at the big box stores or a desire to keep their dollars in the region.
Four Oaks already had an online ordering system, and Conner said it took off. Then LEAP, which runs the West End and Grandin farmers markets in Roanoke, developed one of its own, offering another place for Conner to sell his lettuce and greens.
“I think most local farmers are going to tell you that they’re thankful in a way because of the new connections that have been made between the community and the local agriculture,” Conner said.
That’s not to say it’s been easy or inexpensive — Conner said he had to spend a “pile of money,” not to mention time, individually bagging every item in keeping with “low-touch” or “no-touch” best practices.
Agriculture is one of countless industries that has been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. Many farmers who can sell directly to consumers are weathering the pandemic well, though it often required a significant reworking of their business model.
But others, like beef cattle and dairy farmers, have struggled because of issues on the processing side.
Scott Sink, vice president of Virginia Farm Bureau who farms in Franklin and Montgomery counties, has experienced both.
His produce stand has seen increased demand, but as a beef cattle producer, Sink has observed market uncertainty and disruptions to the supply chain. He also sells hay and said some dairy customers are buying far less than they usually would, or just doing without.
Sink said the pandemic has created uncertainty for everyone agriculture touches.
“You’ve got the producer, you’ve got the processor and you’ve got the consumer,” he said. “Usually you’ll have different blips always that happen. But this is something right now that’s impacting all three groups.”
Logistics breakdown
Early on in the pandemic, shoppers couldn’t always find what they needed in grocery stores, something Sink said was particularly frustrating for farmers to see.
“We’re producing and not getting the price we should be, but then at the upper end, they’re not getting the product as well,” he said.
Even farmers who have diversified to protect themselves are likely hurting given how many sectors are depressed, Sink said. Those who have managed to maintain their business by selling directly to consumers are still enduring a difficult growing season.
Sink said he’s had to replant some things three or four times because it was so wet and cool in the spring, and now his crops are enduring a hot, dry spell.
Kevin Marshall, a beef cattle farmer in Botetourt County, said prices plummeted, which might come as a surprise given the lack of beef available at grocery stores at times during the pandemic.
The problem, he said, was that meatpackers across the country were shut down, meaning cattle couldn’t be sold, or were sold but couldn’t be slaughtered.
“You hold on to them until the prices do come up,” Marshall said. “But then it gets to a point you’ve got to pay bills, you’ve got to get rid of them. You need money.”
Delaying the sale of cattle will drive up input costs for the farmer — he has to keep feeding and caring for the animals. Even so, that’s what Marshall did earlier this spring.
“When the shelves cleaned out in the stores, I thought for sure they [prices] were going up,” he said. “But they just dropped and they stayed.”
Some farmers, like those selling produce at local markets, can set their own prices, Marshall said. But beef cattle farmers are not so lucky; they have to take what they can get.
“The demand is there, and the supply chain was really screwed up by this COVID,” he said. “This is even confusing to me. It’s kind of like a funnel. It just backed up.”
Even as the supply chain stabilizes, consumers may not choose beef. When people experience financial hardship, Marshall said, they’ll cross beef off their shopping lists in favor of cheaper proteins, like chicken. He expects that trend to continue with high unemployment.
“It’s just like a drought or anything else,” he said. “You’ve just always got to have plan A, B, C and D. When those things arise, you just plan for the worst and hope for the best.”
Milk woes
Dairy farmers have been battling low milk prices for several years, and COVID-19 offered no reprieve.
“Milk prices kind of hit an all-time low,” said Courtney Henderson, whose family owns Cave Hill Dairy in Botetourt County.
Although there was a milk shortage in grocery stores as people stocked their refrigerators and shelves with the essentials, Henderson said, milk was not actually in short supply. She said processors couldn’t meet demand.
While major milk consumers like schools were shuttered, the dairy processors that serve them are designed specifically to package milk into small cartons, rather than the gallon jugs found at the grocery store. Converting the equipment to meet needs elsewhere would be too costly, she said.
Henderson said some farms, though not her family’s, had to dump their milk. She knows their pain, having been forced to dump milk in the past because of a refrigerator malfunction.
“It’s very heartbreaking watching everything that you spent all day doing go down the drain just like it never happened at all,” Henderson said.
Henderson said government assistance programs have helped Cave Hill Dairy through the pandemic, along with insurance programs the farm participates in.
Before the coronavirus, Henderson said, the sixth-generation dairy farm was in a decent financial situation. There was hope that 2020 would be a good year for the industry.
Small farmers adapt
Michael Wallace, director of communications for the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, said struggling producers are starting to see some relief as restaurants reopen and the agriculture supply chain normalizes.
Farmers markets were forced to adapt quickly. Rather than browsing the stalls on a lazy weekend morning, customers instead placed pre-orders online. Although that transition required great effort, Wallace said, many producers liked knowing in advance how many orders they’d need to fulfill on a given day or what there’s particular demand for.
Farmers who already had the infrastructure in place to sell directly to consumers were at an advantage, but Wallace said others pivoted quickly, setting up websites and using social media to get the word out about their products and how to purchase them.
“I think the farmers’ ability to really embrace that direct-to-customer relationship really kind of helped them weather the storm,” Wallace said.
While Susanna Thornton of Thornfield Farm in Botetourt County saw her wholesale business serving restaurants and catering companies evaporate this season, the farm share program has grown significantly.
The program is essentially a membership, where customers pay a fee upfront and receive produce all season long. Thornfield’s farm share has a waitlist, Thornton said, even after allowing in 50% more people this year.
Increased demand from individual shoppers, whether through farmers markets, the Thornfield website or the farm share program, has helped to make up for losses elsewhere.
“The individual sales demand has been really high,” Thornton said. “Even though we had to kind of redraw the business model in terms of our retail sales, the demand was there, so it was just a question of how we could get the food out there safely.”
When the pandemic hit, Thornton set up a new website to allow for online ordering by customers who were not part of the farm share program. Keeping track of the various ordering systems while making sure customer orders are fulfilled when and where they want has been challenging.
“It’s just been kind of a juggling act to figure out how to redo what we used to always do,” Thornton said.
Changes at home
Thornton said she believes more people are seeking local food for several reasons.
“I think that the pandemic really just kind of has helped awaken people to the importance of their food and the food source,” she said. “There’s also been breakdowns in the supply chain at the national level, and we don’t have that same problem as a local producer.
“Also, people have more time and they’re cooking more and they’re at home more, or at least they’re allocating their time differently.”
Despite the successes, Thornton looks forward to a return to normalcy. She’s missed the community at the farmers markets, along with the farm dinners and tours that usually accompany the farm share program.
In addition, Thornton had hoped to expand the flower side of the business this year, which became difficult when weddings and events were canceled.
Mark Woods said he can’t say that his Woods Farms in Franklin County, which offers a variety of produce such as peaches and tomatoes, was negatively affected by COVID-19.
“Business has been pretty good because people are going back to their local farm stand, farm market and buying their product instead of going to Kroger or Food Lion or Walmart because they don’t know where it’s coming from and 100 people ain’t touching that same tomato,” he said.
Woods said he’s seen some new faces this year. People are getting back to basics, he said, with some even asking about canning.
But he was well-positioned for this time, given that he primarily serves individuals. Though some of the farmers markets he sells at opened late this year, Woods still had his farm stand in Boones Mill. He used social media to get the word out to people who might ordinarily visit him at a farmers market.
Woods said he appreciates the support from customers who are keeping their dollars local.
“I hope that people will still come after it’s all said and done,” he said. “I feel that they will. You’re going to lose some. But I feel that we will hopefully keep them coming.”
