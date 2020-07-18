Farmers cultivate new business models as the pandemic forces them to adapt

Logistics breakdown

Early on in the pandemic, shoppers couldn’t always find what they needed in grocery stores, something Sink said was particularly frustrating for farmers to see.

“We’re producing and not getting the price we should be, but then at the upper end, they’re not getting the product as well,” he said.

Even farmers who have diversified to protect themselves are likely hurting given how many sectors are depressed, Sink said. Those who have managed to maintain their business by selling directly to consumers are still enduring a difficult growing season.

Sink said he’s had to replant some things three or four times because it was so wet and cool in the spring, and now his crops are enduring a hot, dry spell.

Kevin Marshall, a beef cattle farmer in Botetourt County, said prices plummeted, which might come as a surprise given the lack of beef available at grocery stores at times during the pandemic.

The problem, he said, was that meatpackers across the country were shut down, meaning cattle couldn’t be sold, or were sold but couldn’t be slaughtered.