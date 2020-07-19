Federal transit agency draft report faults Valley Metro's money controls

Among the stumbles, the staff failed to request operating money in a timely manner, resulting in a situation in which bills came due and only capital funds were available to pay them. Price was unaware of the missteps as they happened, but later found out and took action, according to Sherman Stovall, assistant city manager and assistant vice president for operations at Valley Metro.

Stovall and Price said there was no fraud, theft or personal gain, and there is no mention of any such concerns in the federal report.

However, some payments were delayed to vendors of capital goods, including a bus vendor that wasn’t paid for seven months, the report said.

The board of directors of the Greater Roanoke Transit Co., a city council-appointed panel that runs Valley Metro, is scheduled to receive a briefing on the matter Monday.

Valley Metro administrators have already taken remedial action that included repaying a portion of the funds. The bus service has continued to operate with safety precautions during the pandemic and continues to receive federal money.

But the government’s review is ongoing and comes at a time when Valley Metro is seeking authority to build a new bus terminal paid for in part with federal funds.