Federal transit agency draft report faults Valley Metro's money controls

Federal regulators have circulated a draft report critical of lapses in financial management at Valley Metro last year.
The finance department at Valley Metro paid operating costs with a capital assistance grant in 2019, running afoul of a host of protocols, according to documentation prepared for the Federal Transit Administration.
In the course of these events, Valley Metro withdrew $2.5 million from the grant between January and May 2019 without proper documentation and approvals. The report further found that Valley Metro failed to promptly report the matter to the FTA.
The Financial Management Oversight Review, which criticized Valley Metro for having an “inadequate control environment,” reached Valley Metro General Manger Kevin Price in recent days. Price said Friday it warrants a review of procedures with an eye toward fixing any deficiencies that are found.
Donghee “Tony” Cho, a regional FTA executive based in Philadelphia, asked Price in a letter July 2 to submit a corrective action plan within 30 days.
Bus system officials have previously acknowledged that events occurred last year outside normal operating procedures. They attributed the problems to the departure of an accounting supervisor and a resulting workload increase for remaining finance employees.
Among the stumbles, the staff failed to request operating money in a timely manner, resulting in a situation in which bills came due and only capital funds were available to pay them. Price was unaware of the missteps as they happened, but later found out and took action, according to Sherman Stovall, assistant city manager and assistant vice president for operations at Valley Metro.
Stovall and Price said there was no fraud, theft or personal gain, and there is no mention of any such concerns in the federal report.
However, some payments were delayed to vendors of capital goods, including a bus vendor that wasn’t paid for seven months, the report said.
The board of directors of the Greater Roanoke Transit Co., a city council-appointed panel that runs Valley Metro, is scheduled to receive a briefing on the matter Monday.
Valley Metro administrators have already taken remedial action that included repaying a portion of the funds. The bus service has continued to operate with safety precautions during the pandemic and continues to receive federal money.
But the government’s review is ongoing and comes at a time when Valley Metro is seeking authority to build a new bus terminal paid for in part with federal funds.
Valley Metro did not make public that it was in financial disarray during the first half of 2019. The matter first came to public light in Roanoke in November in a management bulletin to the GRTC board. The next month, three private consultants dispatched by the FTA spent two weeks going over records at Valley Metro’s offices.
The Roanoke Times repeatedly asked the FTA’s media spokesman for the results of the site visit — emailing him monthly — but received little information. The FTA recently said it would delay the release of the draft report, which is dated March 18, until it was “final.”
Stovall released the draft report and Cho’s cover letter on Wednesday at the request of The Roanoke Times.
Another document provided by the city was an external audit that explained the effect of staff turnover on the finance department.
When remaining employees covered for the departed supervisor, it led to a breakdown in the required separation of duties designed to prevent a single employee from having access to all phases of a transaction, wrote Brown, Edwards & Co., Valley Metro’s external auditor.
In this case, the finance director assumed “incompatible duties” such as the preparation of bank reconciliations and journal entries and the initiation of electronic payments, the audit said.
The draft report prepared for the FTA drilled down into the financial transactions, including the largest: an electronic request to FTA for $469,648 on May 7, 2019.
In the hindsight review made public this week, the FTA’s consultant found that this drawdown lacked the required signatures and documentation.
“Finance department personnel at GRTC indicated the drawdown was requested to cover cash requirements,” the report said.
The draft conclusion? “GRTC does not have adequate procedures related to drawdowns that address timing, required supporting documentation, accounting responsibilities, approvals and reporting,” the report said.
The report added: “Inaccurate representations were made to the FTA.”
In June, Valley Metro returned the $469,648 to the FTA in what the auditor called a “significant refund.”
The FTA a short time later earmarked those dollars for Valley Metro, and Valley Metro has since drawn down the money again, but properly this time.
“There will not be the loss of any funding,” Stovall said by email.
There’s been no mention in public reports or interviews of any other money being returned or needing to be returned.
City officials routinely refuse to discuss personnel matters, leaving it unknown whether any finance personnel were disciplined. There has been no public evidence of any fallout for Price or the transit management company that employs him, First Transit Inc.
A few days before Valley Metro sent the money back in June, First Transit’s contract with Roanoke came up for renewal. At its regular board meeting June 15, the GRTC board rehired First Transit in a competitive bidding process to which no other company applied. First Transit was rehired for five years.
The same day as the rehiring vote, a federal judge issued a pre-trial ruling favorable to a former female Valley Metro employee who is suing First Transit. The lawsuit contains allegations of sexual harassment against Price’s predecessor, Carl Palmer. The case has been scheduled for a two-day trial starting in June 2021. First Transit denies the allegations.
Drew Harmon, the city’s independent auditor who also keeps an eye on Valley Metro, said Friday that Valley Metro has hired a new director of finance since the events of last year.
