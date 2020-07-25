Focus on racial justice brings attention to Black-owned businesses

“It was a way to connect with people, it was an easy way to draw people into your mission, it was an easy way to make people smile,” Duckett said of the clothing line.

When someone purchases a T-shirt, or hat, or socks, it’s an opportunity for Duckett to tell them about the nonprofit. And the clothing line can provide a steady stream of support for that work, which the Roanoke native is truly passionate about.

“Our mission is really just to empower Black youth and connect them to diverse communities by creating innovative and inclusive spaces that inspire hope and provide and promote giving at the same time,” Duckett said of the nonprofit.

Sales have been strong for the last few months. During the pandemic, Duckett said, he’s been able to tap into a new creative space and has recently focused on incorporating social justice issues into his designs.

One of his latest is a T-shirt that reads: “See us. Hear us. Feel us. Protect us. Love us. Stand by us.” On the back, it lists the names of Black men and women whose lives were cut short, like George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery.

It feels good to see more people supporting Black-owned businesses, Duckett said, and he hopes it will continue.