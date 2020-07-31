Forest Service to release new report on Mountain Valley's impacts on Jefferson National Forest

There have been problems with erosion both during construction and after it stopped in the forest, according to environmental compliance reports filed with FERC.

The 4th Circuit’s decision ended construction in federal woodlands until the Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management could reconsider their 2017 approval of the pipeline’s passage through the national forest. Completion of an environmental impact statement is part of that process.

It was also the first in a series of major legal setbacks for Mountain Valley.

Permits for the pipeline to cross nearly 1,000 streams and wetlands were suspended in late 2018, following a legal challenge by Appalachian Mountain Advocates.

And in October 2019, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission issued a stop-work order after yet another lawsuit claimed that the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service did not take adequate steps to protect endangered and threatened species in the pipeline’s path.

All three sets of permits must be re-issued if Mountain Valley is to complete the project by early next year — a goal the company stuck to this week.