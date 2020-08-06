Franklin County offers COVID-19 relief grants to small businesses

Franklin County has set aside $500,000 in federal stimulus money to assist small businesses in the county that have taken financial hits because of the COVID-19 pandemic — but officials have concerns that eligible businesses don’t know these grants are available.

“We were really wanting to try to get the word out,” said Franklin County Economic Development Director Mike Burnette.

The grants can range up to $10,000, determined by the number of employees working for the business and the amount of financial loss reported. As of Thursday, the county had received 101 applications and approved payments totaling $377,500, Burnette said.

The first round of checks will go out Tuesday. The application deadline is Aug. 14. Should the number of approved applications exceed the $500,000 reserved by the board of supervisors, county officials will ask the board to consider putting more relief money toward the grants, Burnette said.

The county has received a total of $9.8 million in COVID-19 relief money so far. “Regulations are very specific on what we can use that money for,” Burnette said. “We have to have it spent by Dec. 30 or we have to return it.”

To learn more about the grants, visit https://bit.ly/FCSBizgrant.

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.