Funding recommended for coronavirus-struck businesses in New River Valley

Two projects that will assist New River Valley businesses in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic should receive more than $300,000 in state funding, a regional panel recommended Thursday.

“We hope you don’t have to use it very much, but we suspect it will be otherwise,” Ray Smoot, chairman of the GO Virginia Region 2 Council, told the applicants.

The virtual meeting of the council marked the second time it has called for state funds, initially earmarked for the creation of high-wage jobs, to be used to mitigate the financial damage caused by the viral outbreak. Three similar projects were awarded $700,000 in June.

A final decision on Thursday’s recommendations will be made later by a state board that holds the purse strings to GO Virginia, a statewide initiative that sends Housing and Community Development grants to nine regions.

The Region 2 Council, which vets project applications from a swath of Virginia that stretches from the Lynchburg area to the New River Valley and north to the Alleghany Highlands, endorsed two COVID-19-related projects.

In the first, $250,000 will go to the New River Valley Regional Commission, which will assemble a team to help businesses that have had someone test positive for COVID-19 at their workplace.