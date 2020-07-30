You are the owner of this article.
Funding recommended for coronavirus-struck businesses in New River Valley
Two projects that will assist New River Valley businesses in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic should receive more than $300,000 in state funding, a regional panel recommended Thursday.

“We hope you don’t have to use it very much, but we suspect it will be otherwise,” Ray Smoot, chairman of the GO Virginia Region 2 Council, told the applicants.

The virtual meeting of the council marked the second time it has called for state funds, initially earmarked for the creation of high-wage jobs, to be used to mitigate the financial damage caused by the viral outbreak. Three similar projects were awarded $700,000 in June.

A final decision on Thursday’s recommendations will be made later by a state board that holds the purse strings to GO Virginia, a statewide initiative that sends Housing and Community Development grants to nine regions.

The Region 2 Council, which vets project applications from a swath of Virginia that stretches from the Lynchburg area to the New River Valley and north to the Alleghany Highlands, endorsed two COVID-19-related projects.

In the first, $250,000 will go to the New River Valley Regional Commission, which will assemble a team to help businesses that have had someone test positive for COVID-19 at their workplace.

The GO Virginia money, which will come with $125,000 in matching funds, will be designated for the city of Radford and the counties of Pulaski, Montgomery, Floyd and Giles.

A second COVID-19-related grant of $63,500 was backed for the Virginia Tech Institute for Critical Technology and Applied Science, which will develop a mobile application to help small businesses optimize their ability to operate with minimal risk to employees and customers.

The funding, along with a $42,610 match, will benefit the counties of Floyd, Montgomery, Giles and Pulaski.

The council also recommended a third, more traditional grant of $290,000 for an internship program aimed at keeping local talent in the emerging technology and IT industries across the region.

Laurence Hammack covers environmental issues, including the Mountain Valley Pipeline, and business and enterprise stories. He has been a reporter for The Roanoke Times for more than three decades.

