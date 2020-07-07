More than 700 businesses and nonprofit organizations in the Roanoke and New River valleys received COVID-19 economic relief loans of at least $150,000, according to a Small Business Administration report.
Monday's disclosure identifies each Paycheck Protection recipient above that dollar threshold by name and address, though actual loan amounts do not appear. Instead, recipients were lumped into ranges: $5 million to $10 million, $2 million to $5 million, $1 million to $2 million, $350,000 to $1 million, and $150,000 to $350,000.
The report named this area's top-tier recipients, whose grants fell between $5 million and $10 million, as Harmonia Holdings Group, a software company in Blacksburg; the staffing agency Gillmann Services and the automotive dealer Shelor Motor Mile in Christiansburg; Brown, Edwards & Co., an accounting, assurance, tax and management advisory services firm in Roanoke; and Blue Ridge Beverage Co., a wholesale beverage distributor in Salem.
The $660 billion program issued taxpayer-supported loans that the government said it would forgive if applied primarily to payroll expenses. Nonprofits were welcome to participate and many, including Total Action for Progress in Roanoke, did. The above-$150,000 tier includes 16,000 recipients in Virginia. A separate report details loans of less than $150,000, but only amount and location and not recipient name.
The information in the report could not be immediately verified. Several listed recipients have told news organizations the information about them was inaccurate. The number of jobs retained by each recipient is incomplete, with some recipients of the job-preservation loans reporting that zero jobs were saved.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.