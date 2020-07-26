Job loss effects of pandemic hammer Black workers

Money from family members kept her afloat financially, but she felt a shift last week at the approach of a confluence of events: Her rent and electricity bill were due on Friday, which was also her delivery due date, she said. “It’s a big hassle when you don’t have money,” she said.

During the appointment that she waited hours to obtain, a representative had no new information. “He just told me to wait and I’ve been waiting for months,” she said.

Delonte Morton, 41, of Salem, who is also Black, described a similar experience. He said he is a former plumber’s apprentice who stopped working to care for his 11-year-old son when the child’s school closed. His fallback was savings when the paychecks stopped, but the near-depletion of those funds raises the prospect of utility disconnection or eviction, he said.

Morton called the VEC to locate the jobless benefits that he understands should be paid weekly to someone who stopped working because of the virus outbreak. Placed on hold by an automated answering machine, he waited and waited. “My phone record was two hours and 53 minutes and then the [VEC’s] phone just hung up,” he said.