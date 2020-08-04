You are the owner of this article.
Kroger Mid-Atlantic to move division office to Richmond area
Kroger Mid-Atlantic to move division office to Richmond area

Kroger Mid-Atlantic announced Tuesday it will move its division office, currently housed in Roanoke, to the Richmond area. 

The move is scheduled to occur by the end of the year. It's unclear how many people will be affected, as a news release says that warehouse operations, logistics and Roanoke district leadership will remain in the valley. 

"This is not a goodbye to Roanoke because we will remain committed to the region and we will continue to support our associates, customers and community partners throughout the area," Kroger Mid-Atlantic President Paula Ginnett said in a statement. 

The news release said Richmond is better positioned to serve the entire Kroger Mid-Atlantic market and also noted that Richmond and Hampton Roads have been growth areas for the grocer. 

Kroger has been in the Roanoke area for 91 years and currently operates 11 stores in the region, according to the news release. It entered the Richmond market in 2000 and has 18 stores there. 

The Kroger Mid-Atlantic division serves Virginia, West Virginia, Tennessee, Kentucky and Ohio. The grocer's current division office is at 3631 Peters Creek Road. Its new office will be in Glen Allen, which is in Henrico County. 

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

