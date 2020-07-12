Law school grads, wary of COVID-19, ask for a pass on Virginia's bar exam

Citing concerns over potential COVID-19 infection, a group of law school graduates who are registered to take the Virginia bar exam in Roanoke at the end of this month have proposed an unconventional solution: waive that notoriously difficult requirement.

While the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners has not yet gone that far, last week it added new options for test-takers, including postponement, plus the opportunity to take a shortened version of the exam later this summer.

Approximately 705 applicants seeking law licenses are registered to take the exam in Roanoke. It is to be conducted at the Berglund Center across two daylong sessions starting July 28. Graduates prepare for it for months and ordinarily can only take it in February or July, so for aspiring lawyers it's a make-or-break moment.

In a petition slated to be sent Monday to the state Supreme Court, as well as to Gov. Ralph Northam and the Virginia Board of Bar Examiners, a collective of law graduates calling themselves Diploma Privilege for Virginia took issue with the risks that could be associated with an extended mass gathering of that type.

“We urge the Supreme Court to adapt to the current crisis brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic by revisiting the state licensing system in Virginia," the group's letter reads.