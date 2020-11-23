2 airport executives put on leave over 'serious allegation,' airport says

Two senior executives at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport have been put on paid administrative leave during an investigation into an undisclosed “serious allegation” involving them, airport officials said Monday.

On leave are Timothy Bradshaw, the executive director of the airport, and Richard Osborne, director of planning and engineering.

The probe is expected to take several weeks, officials said.

According to a news release issued by airport spokeswoman Rachel Spencer, the commission that owns and operates the airport “was made aware of a serious allegation of a procedural nature involving the Executive Director and Director of Planning and Engineering.”

In a subsequent closed meeting Friday, commission members chose to investigate and to put Bradshaw and Osborne on leave “to protect the integrity of this process and to enable an unbiased, thorough and efficient review of the facts," Spencer said.

The airport notified its liability insurance carrier, which will coordinate the investigation with an airport attorney, officials said.

Police are not involved, Spencer said.

Airport officials announced the action Monday afternoon.