24 Carilion environmental services employees test positive for COVID-19

Two dozen environmental services employees at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital have contracted COVID-19 and are self-isolating.

Carilion Clinic on Friday said the cases were discovered through the daily screening, in which employees are required to fill out a form and report any new symptoms they are having or any potential contact with someone suspected of having COVID-19.

“Once three employees on the same team reported potential symptoms, we tested the remaining individuals who had come into contact with them, finding several asymptomatic employees and isolating everybody appropriately,” the statement said.

Carilion said it is still investigating, but the outbreak likely originated from community spread.

More than 250 environmental services employees work at Carilion’s flagship hospital. Staff is being reassigned to minimize disruptions.

