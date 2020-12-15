4-story apartment building approved by Roanoke planning commission

Thornton’s Hist:Re Partners and architectural firm Balzer & Associates will take the lead on the design and construction of the project. If the city council gives its approval to the rezoning request, Thornton’s company will buy the land from Square 1 Inc., a construction company that will relocate some of its operations to a new site with Thornton’s assistance.

The new building will stand across the railroad tracks from the East End Shops, which have recently wound down production after being in operation for most of the past 139 years.

Adding residential apartments to a heavily industrialized section of the city was an ambitious project when Thornton first began renovating the Lawson Building 12 years ago. Since then, other commercial buildings have risen nearby, with Thornton and associates being involved in each project.

His company built the Gramercy Row residential complex along Williamson Road, helped turn an old building into Community High School and built the Pinnacle Bank Building at the intersection of Campbell Avenue and Williamson Road.