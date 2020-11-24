 Skip to main content
Absence of executive director won't hinder holiday travel through airport, officials say
Absence of executive director won't hinder holiday travel through airport, officials say

Operations are normal at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport going into a busy time for holiday travel, airport officials said one day after the airport’s chief executive was placed on leave for an investigation.

Travelers are unlikely to experience any change or disruptions due to the absence of Executive Director Timothy Bradshaw, officials said. He and the airport’s director of planning and engineering went on paid leave Monday.

According to ticket reports from the airport, air travel is increasing as it normally does about a week before Thanksgiving. Tuesday and Sunday look to be the busiest days of the 14 days that bracket the turkey holiday, with 701 outbound seats booked on Tuesday and 728 booked for Sunday.

Overall, about 40% fewer travelers will fly this year than last because of the virus pandemic, according to airport statistics.

“The airport is operating normally and our staff is doing everything we can to provide a safe and efficient environment for our customers and staff. We have an outstanding staff of professionals who keep the facility running safely and that has not changed,” said Brad Boettcher, director of market and air service development, in an email Tuesday.

The airport commission said the fact that Bradshaw and Richard Osborne have gone on leave “is not expected to impact day-to-day airport operations or interfere with travel plans during the upcoming holiday season.”

Officials said the investigation could take several weeks and will center on "a serious allegation of a procedural nature involving the Executive Director and Director of Planning and Engineering." 

