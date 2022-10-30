Additional height sought for Embassy Suites in Midtown

BLACKSBURG — An Embassy Suites hotel is being proposed as one of the pieces of the Midtown development downtown, according to recent documentation.

A project notification to the town states that a conditional use permit for additional building height has been requested for the Midtown development located on the site of the old Blacksburg Middle School. The hotel is the project specified with the request.

The address for the hotel’s 1.8-acre parcel is 310 Midtown Way. The parcel is located in a downtown commercial zoning district, which allows hotels by-right but requires a conditional use permit if the height of the building is to exceed 60 feet. The hotel building’s height is proposed to be a maximum of 73 feet.

A hotel has long been part of the plan for Midtown, a long-debated project the town approved a few years ago.

The development, which is currently underway, will eventually comprise a mix of residential units, commercial properties and civic facilities and spaces.

A new parking garage and police station complex belonging to the town was recently completed and work on some of the private developments is ongoing.

Spearheaded by Midtown Redevelopment Partners, the ambitious project is expected to become one of the future anchors of Blacksburg’s growing downtown area.

A neighborhood meeting for the permit request has been scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday at the Municipal Building, 300 S. Main St.

“This informal meeting will give the applicant the opportunity to present the plans and provide attendees with the opportunity to ask questions,” the recent Blacksburg notification reads. “A staff member from the planning department will forward the notes from the meeting to the Planning Commission and town council.”

The item is scheduled to go before the commission during a Nov. 15 work session.

Conditional use permits for additional height were approved for two other structures in the Midtown development.

Those permits were for the town-owned parking garage for additional height of up to 76 feet and for a planned mixed-use building for additional height of up to 70 feet. The mixed-use building, which will go on another downtown commercial district parcel, is not under construction yet.

Additionally, approximately 25 townhouses have been approved for construction and are currently being built, said Deputy Town Manager Chris Lawrence.