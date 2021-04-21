Advance Auto to reduce Roanoke jobs, office space

Advance Auto Parts plans to eliminate 37 jobs in Roanoke and significantly reduce its office space locally as employees continue to work remotely.

Darryl Carr, a company spokesman, said in an email that the company is cutting 116 customer support center positions, 37 of which are in Roanoke. The other positions are based in various locations including Richmond and Raleigh, North Carolina, where Advance Auto moved its headquarters in 2018.

"As a part of our ongoing focus to deliver growth and better serve our customers, we have identified opportunities to improve efficiency within our corporate team structure," Carr wrote.

In addition to the job cuts, some other employees will see their responsibilities change, he said.

While some employees will leave their positions in the next few weeks, Carr said others may stay on for several months to allow for transition. He said the company now has just under 600 employees in Roanoke.

Corporate team members have worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, a practice the company plans to continue. As a result, it intends to significantly reduce its office space in Roanoke. The company leases space at Crossroads Mall.