 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Advance Auto to reduce Roanoke jobs, office space
0 comments

Advance Auto to reduce Roanoke jobs, office space

{{featured_button_text}}

Advance Auto Parts plans to eliminate 37 jobs in Roanoke and significantly reduce its office space locally as employees continue to work remotely.

Darryl Carr, a company spokesman, said in an email that the company is cutting 116 customer support center positions, 37 of which are in Roanoke. The other positions are based in various locations including Richmond and Raleigh, North Carolina, where Advance Auto moved its headquarters in 2018.

"As a part of our ongoing focus to deliver growth and better serve our customers, we have identified opportunities to improve efficiency within our corporate team structure," Carr wrote.

In addition to the job cuts, some other employees will see their responsibilities change, he said.

While some employees will leave their positions in the next few weeks, Carr said others may stay on for several months to allow for transition. He said the company now has just under 600 employees in Roanoke.

Corporate team members have worked remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic, a practice the company plans to continue. As a result, it intends to significantly reduce its office space in Roanoke. The company leases space at Crossroads Mall.

"As we look to the future, we recognize that requiring full-time attendance in an office setting and having multiple office locations no longer makes sense for our team members or our business," Carr said.

The company is still working out the details, and Carr did not know how many square feet of office space Advance Auto would retain in Roanoke. Though all Roanoke employees will work remotely, he said the company plans to offer collaboration spaces.

Advance Auto plans to permanently close its office in Richmond, Carr said, while maintaining a physical headquarters in Raleigh.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will Chauvin Trial Change Policing in America?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Casey Fabris covers business for The Roanoke Times, where she has been a reporter since 2015. Previously, Casey covered Franklin County. She can be reached at (540) 981-3234 or casey.fabris@roanoke.com.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bag tax stymies Roanoke council, action postponed
Business Local

Bag tax stymies Roanoke council, action postponed

Local governments asked for and received permission to tax single-use plastic bags, but only Fairfax and Alexandria have levied a bag tax so far. The tax option is so new, having come out of the General Assembly last year, that regulations don’t yet exist.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Sports Breaking News

News Alert