After nearly 40 years, Law Library leaves the Roanoke courthouse

The Law Library also offers free access to Lexis Advance and Westlaw, online legal databases with searchable statutes and case law, but that digital component was a key factor behind the upcoming move. Much of the research material lawyers might need on a daily basis is already available on the internet, through their phones or other devices. A law library in Roanoke County closed for similar reasons in 2018.

"Most of these books don't get used anymore, because it's so much easier to do this online ... but I love these old books," said librarian Joey Klein, who has supervised the room since 2004. "We're not going to have as much space when we move. That's probably a good thing, but it makes me sad."

Some items in the library's core collection, however, are not replaceable, including decades of bound Virginia statutes.

"Those are not available online, so we're going to keep those" and others, Klein said. "That's a really powerful tool. Some of the bigger law schools would have that also, but in this area, we're the only ones that would have that information."