Air travel continues to rebound at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport

Air travel is picking back up at Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.

July's results showed a resurgence back to about a third of normal volumes. Traffic volume crashed in April during the pandemic.

The rebound shows that passengers trust the efforts of the airport and airlines to combat the virus, Tim Bradshaw, who directs the airport, said in a news release Wednesday.

"We hope to see this upward trend continue into the fall as the pandemic threat diminishes. As airlines rebuild their schedules for the new demand environment, it is critical to use our air service to keep it and help our economy grow. We continue to appreciate the support of our community choosing to fly ROA and not driving out of market to fly," Bradshaw said.

Passengers flying out of and into the airport typically total about 60,000 a month in April, but this April the total was 1,823. The airport said the months following saw these total traffic counts: May, 6,387; June, 13,566; July, 21,209.

July's total was down 65% from July 2019.

The number of daily scheduled flights stood at eight in July, down from 20 in July 2019.

