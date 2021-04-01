All Virginians to be eligible for vaccination April 18; Roanoke area expands eligibility to more workers Friday

Journalists, lawyers and waiters in the Roanoke region are among those now eligible to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts on Thursday moved the vaccination campaign to Phase 1c starting Friday, with a 5,000-shot clinic at the Berglund Center to which area media were invited.

Also on Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam said all Virginians 16 and older will be eligible to be vaccinated starting April 18. Northam said in a news release that nearly every Virginian at the highest risk for serious illness or death from COVID who has preregistered has been vaccinated or has an appointment.

The local health districts were able to move to the next phase because of an increase of vaccine this week that includes 8,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. The vaccine is not from the Baltimore manufacturing plant that made an error, requiring the destruction of 15 million doses as reported earlier this week.

Phase 1c includes workers in energy, water, wastewater and waste removal, housing and construction, food service, transportation and logistics, higher education, finance, information technology and communications, media, legal services, public safety and public health.