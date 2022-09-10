Amazon vice president to speak at Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech President Tim Sands will host a conversation with Amazon Vice President Babak Parviz on Monday, Sept. 12, at 5 p.m. at the Moss Arts Center on the university campus.

The event is free and open to the public and registration is requested, but walk-ups are welcome, according to a university news release.

The creator of Google Glass, Parviz will present his talk, “Building from the Ground up at Amazon,” and share insights from his career experiences and how Amazon built two products — Amazon Explore and Amazon Glow, according to the release.

He will also be joined by Sands for an interactive dialogue about future innovations and his career path.

Parviz has helped lead Amazon into health care, experiential e-commerce, machine learning for biotech, smart eyewear, and devices for childhood development, according to the release.

Parviz’s work has been on display at the London Museum of Science. He has received numerous recognitions and awards including National Science Foundation Career Award, MIT Technology Review 35, Time magazine’s best invention of the year (2008 and 2012), IEEE Circuits and Systems Industrial Pioneer award, Your Health Top 10 Medical Advance of the Year, and About.com Top Invention. He was selected by Ad Age as one of the 50 most creative people in the United States. In 2017, he received the University of Michigan Bicentennial Alumni Award.

- The Roanoke Times