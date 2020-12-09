Amtrak to pay compensation for ADA noncompliance at Clifton Forge

Teresa Weikle of Clifton Forge was out of luck when she planned a cross-country train trip and then found out that her local Amtrak station could not accommodate people in wheelchairs.
Out of luck until now.
People who were harmed or disadvantaged by significant barriers to access at the Clifton Forge Amtrak station can seek compensation from a $2.25 million fund established by Amtrak, federal officials said last week. In addition to paying qualifying claims arising from station deficits across the nation, Amtrak must upgrade Clifton Forge and stations like it to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which became law 30 years ago.
The railroad agreed to the terms this month to resolve a lawsuit that said it has repeatedly violated the ADA. Filed by the Department of Justice, the action drew on support from the National Disability Rights Network, a federally mandated alliance of state organizations that protect and advocate for the civil and human rights of people with disabilities. The suit asserted that Amtrak had been allowed to take until mid-2010 to comply with the federal law but “continues to violate the ADA” in 2020.
By early February, Amtrak is required to announce a method by which a person with a disability can apply for compensation. The announcement will be made on its website and social media accounts and in USA Today, the settlement agreement said.
To receive money from the Americans with Disabilities Act Claims Fund, claimants must declare either that they experienced an actual difficulty during travel or did not take a desired train trip because of a accessibility issues. Claims must be based on events that occurred since July 27, 2013.
Weikle, a 58-year-old teacher’s aide, has family in San Francisco. In 2016 or 2017, she and a cousin came up with the idea to visit them by train. She uses a walker or wheelchair to get around because of arthritis.
She dialed Amtrak.
“They said they were not wheelchair-accessible. Like there was no waiting room that was wheelchair-accessible or bathroom, anything of that sort” at the Clifton Forge Amtrak station, she said.
In addition, at the time, the only way to board the train involving climbing onto a stool and up stairs. She didn’t take the trip.
After the West Coast trip fell through for Weikle, Amtrak brought the Clifton Forge station up a few notches. Amtrak created a wheelchair-accessible bathroom, installed push-button doors to the building and upgraded systems in a significant upgrade completed in late 2018, said Tiffany Mailhot, who manages the facility. The parking area was also improved.
At trackside, the passenger railroad installed a lift. A person who needs assistance enters the lift from ground level. An attendant hand-cranks the platform-like device to the level of the train’s main cabin floor and deploys a metal plate to create a bridge into the train.
Amtrak trains have accessible seating and restrooms, and long-distance trains have accessible bedrooms. Spokeswoman Kimberly Woods vouched for the railroad’s efforts at accommodating people with mobility differences.
The railroad’s ADA compliance efforts have included “not just architectural compliance at stations, but also training for employees, effective oversight by FRA [Federal Railroad Administration] and Amtrak executives, and compensation for certain passengers who may have been harmed by noncompliance at certain stations,” she said by email.
During its most recently completed fiscal year, Amtrak spent $109 million on “ADA-related design and construction improvement projects at more than 159 locations nationwide, advancing efforts to make stations universally accessible,” she said.
Clifton Forge’s station still lacks a boarding platform. Amtrak plans to put one in in about five years, Woods said. It won’t be a high platform that provides level boarding like the one in Roanoke, but a low platform that’s an improvement over boarding from ground level.
