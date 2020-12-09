Amtrak to pay compensation for ADA noncompliance at Clifton Forge

To receive money from the Americans with Disabilities Act Claims Fund, claimants must declare either that they experienced an actual difficulty during travel or did not take a desired train trip because of a accessibility issues. Claims must be based on events that occurred since July 27, 2013.

Weikle, a 58-year-old teacher’s aide, has family in San Francisco. In 2016 or 2017, she and a cousin came up with the idea to visit them by train. She uses a walker or wheelchair to get around because of arthritis.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

She dialed Amtrak.

“They said they were not wheelchair-accessible. Like there was no waiting room that was wheelchair-accessible or bathroom, anything of that sort” at the Clifton Forge Amtrak station, she said.

In addition, at the time, the only way to board the train involving climbing onto a stool and up stairs. She didn’t take the trip.

After the West Coast trip fell through for Weikle, Amtrak brought the Clifton Forge station up a few notches. Amtrak created a wheelchair-accessible bathroom, installed push-button doors to the building and upgraded systems in a significant upgrade completed in late 2018, said Tiffany Mailhot, who manages the facility. The parking area was also improved.