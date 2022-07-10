An extra special place: Chris's Coffee & Custard

If you order a Chris’s Fave, Chris himself jumps into action to make it for you.

“Oh yeah!” exclaims the 26-year-old when he hears the order, a towering confection of vanilla custard, caramel, chocolate drizzle and butterfinger crumble all carefully assembled in a chocolate-dipped cone.

The delightful dessert is part of a carefully thought out menu that Chris Woodrum and his mother Beth created for their family’s unique cafe.

Chris’s Coffee & Custard, which celebrated its one-year anniversary in the spring, is a spot in Roanoke where friends and family can come together over a comforting drink or a cool treat.

It’s also part of a project formed to serve a larger mission.

“It really first started back when Chris was born,” Beth Woodrum said of the family’s path. “I knew he was bringing something special into our lives.”

Chris, who grew up in Roanoke County, has a sociable heart, an impressive memory and a knack for becoming fast friends with everyone he meets. He also has Down syndrome. When he reached high school, that training ground for adulthood, Beth found herself pondering what life after graduation would hold for him and his friends.

She knew they were capable of so much. But, nationwide, the unemployment rate for people with disabilities is twice as high as the rest of the population.

That’s where the idea for Chris’s Coffee & Custard first began.

“I just wanted them to have a place where they could work and have a future,” said Beth, who embarked on a four-year journey of research and building support to create the plan for the cafe.

“We were really excited to show the community the abilities they have and provide them with opportunities, to have a place where they can work and earn a paycheck and just do things like other young adults do,” she explained. “It just came from a dream and looking at how we can help our special abilities community. And the way it’s grown has been amazing.”

Chris’s Coffee & Custard, located at 1824 Ninth St. SE, employs a team made up primarily of people with disabilities, along with support staff and volunteers with LovABLE SERVICES Inc., a parallel nonprofit started by the Woodrums to provide job and life skills training.

The cafe supports the nonprofit’s mission by providing a site where LovABLE clients can put their training into action, building real world experience and an option for long-term employment, if they would like to do so.

The coffeehouse, whose menu also includes sandwiches and salads, spans a range of skillsets that teachers and support staff help clients learn, from keeping a tidy work station to talking with customers to assembling orders.

The entire environment is designed to be supportive and inclusive. Those who’ve been part of the project describe it as inspiring both to work with the clients and to see the community’s support for the group.

“It kind of restores my faith in humanity,” said Stacy Stiles, who volunteers with LovABLE SERVICES. “Everyone who comes in here is so nice and so kind. They’re always happy to come in and interact. They understand the mission when they come to Chris’s, and they understand that everything we’re trying to do here is for the good of society.”

Building those bridges to the community is part of what Chris’s Coffee & Custard aims to do. Beth Woodrum said she particularly hopes that other employers will see the success of their clients.

They are doing the work, learning every part of the job and waiting on customers. “Hopefully, it will make others start thinking about whether there are any opportunities at their business to employ an individual with special abilities,” Beth said.

“We’re hoping to increase that awareness more and just show people that they can do anything they set their minds to, if just given the opportunity,” she said.

When LovABLE SERVICES trained its first group, Beth said it was emotional to see how much they grew and developed.

They were ready and eager to take on new challenges. “It was awesome,” she said.

Chris’s Coffee & Custard, which is open six days a week, occupies a newly renovated industrial space near Morningside Park and next door to Lab Sports Performance.

Chris Woodrum, who co-owns the cafe along with Beth, makes sure to greet everyone who comes through the door — “Welcome to Chris’s!” he exclaims.

Many of their customers have become friends to him and other staffers. Erica Weiss, who popped in for a latte, said the coffeehouse has become a favorite spot for her and her family.

The cafe’s mission touches her heart, she said, and catching up with Chris and others who work there adds a bit of sunshine to her day.

“They all have their own gifts,” she said. “And to see people helping them grow and become independent is something that makes me extremely happy.”

In addition, she said, the cafe’s drinks are downright delicious.

“We love coffee,” Weiss said, “and everything here is so good.”

For Chris, owning his own shop has been a fun and exciting challenge. The people are his favorite part, he said, adding he likes to see folk’s smiles when he brings them a dessert or a drink that he made himself.

“If they like it, then I’m happy too,” he said.