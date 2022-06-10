Annual Giving Day coming up June 22

On June 1, the Community Foundation of the New River Valley kicked off early giving for its GiveLocalNRV Giving Day. The annual event brings together nonprofits serving the New River Valley to raise funds and awareness for each organization.

Before Giving Day on Wednesday, June 22, donors can make an early gift in support of their favorite nonprofit on the GiveLocalNRV website at givelocalnrv.org. This year, a record 106 nonprofits serving the NRV are participating in the event. The diverse range of organizations includes nonprofits focused on animals, arts and culture, civic affairs, education, environment, health, support services and more.

Since 2014, generous donors have supported the Giving Day event to the tune of more than $2.1 million. This year, the foundation hopes to raise at least $550,000, which is designed to engage donors at all levels of giving. The minimum online donation for the event is just $5.

“We established the annual online giving day in 2014 to give nonprofits an easy tool for raising money online, and to draw attention to their great work,” said Jessica Wirgau, chief executive officer of CFNRV. “Now in our ninth year, GiveLocalNRV has grown to be a major fundraiser and a true celebration of the extraordinary nonprofits that serve the NRV. We could not be happier with the impact it has had so far, and we are grateful to all the donors that give through GiveLocalNRV.”

Fueling the excitement of Giving Day are incentive grants ranging from $500 to $1,500. Participating nonprofits compete for the grants, which are awarded based on achieving specific milestones, such as most money raised or most unique donors. Additionally, there are Golden Ticket grants available that are random chance drawings. All donations received between June 1 and midnight on June 22 will help organizations qualify for these grants, including a new award this year that provides $1,000 to the organization that raises the most money during the early giving period.

In total, $15,000 in grants is available this year. These grants are made possible by 10 corporate sponsors: National Bank of Blacksburg, Carter Bank & Trust, Hethwood Apartment Homes by HHHunt, First Bank & Trust Company, Olio Financial Planning, Atlantic Union Bank, the Maroon Door, Member One Federal Credit Union, Brown Edwards, Brown Insurance and Hurt & Proffitt.

In addition to incentive grants, the Giving Day also includes matching funds from donors that increase the impact of donations. Once an organization raises a certain amount of money, the match unlocks additional funds. National Bank of Blacksburg is the Giving Day’s longest-running matching donor. This year, the bank is providing a $10,000 match for the Community Foundation’s Fund for the NRV.

“We are big believers in GiveLocalNRV,” said Brad Denardo, president of the National Bank of Blacksburg. “We are truly fortunate to have such a dedicated nonprofit community here in the New River Valley, and as a community bank we are committed to supporting their vital work through contributions like this matching donation.”

In addition to hosting its signature Giving Day event, the GiveLocalNRV website enables nonprofits to fundraise all year round in support of their missions. To donate or to learn more, visit givelocalnrv.org.

- Submitted by Lindsey Gleason