Another delay, cost increase for the Mountain Valley Pipeline

The Mountain Valley Pipeline has once again pushed its completion date back and the project cost up.

Equitrans Midstream Corp., the lead partner in a joint venture of five energy companies that has faced repeated environmental problems while building the natural gas pipeline, made the announcement early Tuesday.

Rather than completing construction early next year, the company said it is now targeting a full in-service date “during the second half of 2021,” a news release stated.

The cost, which was estimated to be $3.7 billion when construction started in 2018, now stands at between $5.8 billion and $6 billion — in large part because of multiple legal challenges by environmental groups.

Equitrans will likely be asked about the matter during a conference call Tuesday morning with financial analysts to discuss its third quarter results.

