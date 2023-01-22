Another long-lived Roanoke Valley business shutting its doors

The Roanoke clothing store J&J Fashions plans to close after 55 years for some of the same reasons that shuttered the doors in 2022 of three other long-lived Roanoke Valley businesses: tough business conditions and owners without successors deciding to throw in the towel for personal reasons.

Adverse business conditions extinguished the ovens last year at The Roanoker restaurant after 81 years in business.

Elliston flour and feed producer Big Spring Mill and Carlos Brazilian International Cuisine closed when their owners retired. These enterprises had been in business 172 years and 30 years, respectively.

At J&J, Sheila Copenhaver will close the women’s clothing and accessories shop in mid-February to concentrate on the care of her mother, founder Jewell Hunt, 88.

Retirement — Copenhaver is 68 — is not a word Copenhaver is using here. “I would still be in business if I didn’t have to take care of my mom. I didn’t plan to leave this business for many, many years,” she said.

“That’s a young 68, let me tell you, I’m not on a walker yet,” she said. She might open a new store someday, she said.

The store has operated in Roanoke County for eight years and in Rocky Mount for 47 years before that. Copenhaver’s mom fell four months ago and needs assistance. Copenhaver is an only child. Her daughter, Victoria, 32, will not be assuming operation of the business, she said.

Copenhaver is a cheerful woman who appeared to relish long conversations with customers. Outside the showroom, she requires time to select and order merchandise, a seasonal process that entails traveling out of state to events held to present the latest fashion trends to retail buyers. Dallas, New York and Atlanta, key locations for catching these markets, won’t be in her travel plans for the foreseeable future.

Business conditions contributed to the decision. “We’re not selling like we used to,” Copenhaver said.

Nearly three-fourths of small businesses who answered a U.S. Census Bureau survey in April 2022 reported that the pandemic had negatively impacted them. About a third of them gauged the impacts as “large,” while the rest described the fallout as “moderate.”

Copenhaver wrote about her store’s pandemic woes in a note to 3,600 customers, stating in part: “Things have not been the same since that time. Clothing prices and shipping costs have risen; double-digit inflation has forced many to reduce their spending. Finding quality merchandise is much more challenging.”

J&J Fashions was stocked to the hilt as usual, but sold nothing, during the time the government ordered retailers closed at the onset of the pandemic in 2020. The business lost money when it later sold the items, which went out of season, at a discount. J&J Fashions is no longer consistently profitable; it had been before the pandemic, the owner said.

She received ordered merchandise in a week before the pandemic disruption. It could take six weeks now.

“They’ll tell you it sat on a ship somewhere. Or they didn’t buy enough fabric to make the product. Or the fabric came in and the dye lot didn’t match. Or it came in and it’s got holes in it. There’s a lot of things that can happen,” Copehaver said.

Shipping fees skyrocketed.

“I pay shipping to get these here,” she said, touching a pair of jeans. “A year and a half ago, four pair of jeans from Canada would have cost me $12 shipping. Now it’s $58. Somebody has to eat that up.”

She refuses to raise prices, fearing customers will shop elsewhere.

“If they’ve been used to coming in here and paying $33 for this shirt and I mark it $50 and they’ve got one at $33 in their closet, they’re going to say, ‘Boy, she’s really marking up stuff. I’m not going to shop with them.’ ”

Understaffing issues hobble success as well. Copenhaver has been unable to find enough qualified employees to hire. Applicants sometimes present themselves along with an attitude.

“They come in and tell me, ‘I will not work on Saturday. I will not clean the windows,’” she said. “They come in tell you what they can do or will do.”

Copenhaver said she has worked every Saturday for the past 35 weeks.

J&J Fashion sells goods online, but not nearly as many as through phone and in-person sales.

One outcome of the pandemic, in addition to a jump in business struggles and business closings, was a record-setting spike in business creation. Sectors that saw new companies formed far in excess of any historical trend were information technology, retail trade, freight transportation, warehousing and storage.

Nonstore retailers in particular were born to take advantage of pandemic opportunities. Meanwhile, Amazon, Nordstrom, Kohl’s and Macy’s lead in online sales of women’s clothing, according to IBIS World, a market data firm.

But that’s not a trend that J&J plans to jump on.

“I have a lot of older customers that just don’t do that kind of thing,” Copenhaver said.

Its customers, most of whom are 40 to 65 years old, would rather call than ping the store. “People want to ask questions,” and Copenhaver wants to engage with them so she can suggest clothing, jewelry and a bag that combine for a good fit and look.

Her oldest customer, who has been shopping at J&J since its opening, is 101, she said.