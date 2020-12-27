Another solar farm on the horizon for Pulaski County

The panels would be replaced as needed throughout the duration of the project and recycled once the farm is no longer in use, according to Poole.

The power generated would be sold to companies like Appalachian Power Co. to help meet state regulations that dictate that a certain amount of the utility’s power comes from renewable sources, Poole wrote.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet said the project is not only good for the environment and the individuals leasing their land, but for the county’s pocketbook as well.

He said the total investment in the project is estimated to be nearly $400 million, and it will generate $420,000 annually in additional tax revenue, or approximately $15 million over the next 35 years.

“By the time this project is completed, we will be one of the greenest counties in Virginia, if not the entire Eastern Seaboard,” Sweet said, noting that the additional revenue could be used to build a recreation center for the county.

Poole said if the project is approved, construction could begin by September 2021 and would take approximately 10 to 12 months. He also said the roughly 130 construction jobs needed to complete the project would, in part, likely be filled by local residents.