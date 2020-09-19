Apartments should take bus station spot and station should go elsewhere, developer says

The asking price for the industrial site on a real estate flyer was $500,000, just 23% of the purchase price of the land that the city bought and that Chapman would receive in the proposed trade.

A few days after receiving Chapman’s proposal, council members discussed it at a closed meeting. Cowell wrote to Chapman a few days after that.

“Council indicated their appreciation for the proposal but have opted to not pursue the opportunity,” the Aug. 31 email said.

Later that afternoon, Cowell’s office released the city’s first significant public statement responding to the BZA vote.

City officials announced that they would seek to rewrite zoning law to make a bus station an authorized downtown land use, assuming it met “appropriate design and development standards.” If such a rewrite occurred, the city could keep the project on a path to seeing it built at Third and Salem, where the city has invested nearly $235,000 in planning and design. No BZA approval would be needed.

However, the city pledged to “evaluate all potential sites,” not just Third and Salem. The city has not released a timeline for when it would try to amend the law, which would require at least one meeting of the planning commission and a city council vote.