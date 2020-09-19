Apartments should take bus station spot and station should go elsewhere, developer says

Roanoke should shift plans for building a new Valley Metro bus station to an industrial site outside of downtown, according to a developer who helped defeat the original plan for a downtown center transit last month.
If that could happen, Richmond developer Bill Chapman is offering to build a large apartment complex on the proposed bus station site near a local museum by the end of 2023.
Some city council members intensely dislike the proposed alternative site because it isn’t downtown. But the council’s final assessment of the apartment idea, which would require a land swap, grew ambiguous Friday as members discussed it in interviews.
The previously unreported proposal to relocate the bus station project four blocks to the west is a new element in Roanoke’s long-running effort to give riders of Valley Metro a new bus station.
The narrative has been getting more dramatic by the week.
In August, 20 months after launching the bus station project, a Valley Metro application to start construction of the $9.8 million facility on Salem Avenue near the Virginia Museum of Transportation was rejected by the city’s land-use panel.
Two weeks later, city officials announced a plan to bring back the Salem Avenue site, but possibly not before next year, by which time an election will have changed the makeup of the city council. Valley Metro is a city-sponsored service.
Then came Chapman’s idea of putting apartments on the site.
Chapman says his trio of four-story apartment buildings would be a better fit for the neighborhood along Salem Avenue, where he has completed $27 million in building revitalization projects with an anchor attraction, Big Lick Brewing.
The Richmond developer said he would like to spend millions more. Just how much the apartment complex would cost hasn’t been released, nor has the number of proposed units.
An email obtained by The Roanoke Times using the Virginia Freedom of Information Act said that the city council rejected Chapman’s suggestion in a closed meeting Aug. 27.
Interviews last week with council members suggested there could be more to the story.
The council member who heads the Valley Metro board described the council’s assessment of the Chapman proposal as incomplete.
“An opinion has not been formed by council as a whole,” Anita Price said Thursday. “As of now, no opinion has been rendered.”
When asked about an email by City Manager Bob Cowell notifying Chapman that the council was passing on the proposal, she said: “Well, let’s just — all right. I stand by what Bob Cowell has said, and as far as any other options and decisions and council’s plan moving forward, we’re still working on it.”
Asked about Price’s statements that council had not yet rendered judgment on the proposal, Assistant City Manager Sherman Stovall said Cowell’s email to Chapman “reflects the direction received from the council.”
This week, in spite of the city manager’s rejection of his idea, Chapman continued to champion it.
“We are actively working on a solution that can benefit our neighborhood, downtown, regional transit and city taxpayers. We look forward to talking about our plan in more detail when the time is right,” he said by email Thursday.
Defeat, counterproposal
Roanoke operates the oldest bus station in Virginia, a cavernous facility on Campbell Avenue beneath two floors of retail and office space that have been without tenants for years. It is also Greyhound’s local headquarters.
An estimated 1,500 people ride Valley Metro daily, many of them the working poor and many without regular access to other transportation.
Last year, the city spent $2.19 million for the parking lot in front of the transportation museum, a huge swath of asphalt adjacent to Third Street and Salem Avenue, saying this was the best spot available to house Valley Metro and Greyhound for decades to come.
But the city hit a roadblock with that site.
At a meeting of the board of zoning appeals on Aug. 12, project proponents could not demonstrate that a bus station would mesh with the character and appearance of the surrounding neighborhood of apartments, condos, retail and small businesses and advance the city’s long-term vision for itself. That’s the test for a project that’s not explicitly authorized in the downtown district, which a bus station is not.
Chapman had organized a group of Salem Avenue residents and business people to fight the proposal at the BZA meeting, and they won. City officials were caught off-guard, as illustrated by a text exchange after the vote.
“We did not prevail at the BZA — 5-2,” wrote Stovall, the highest city executive over bus operations, in a text to counterpart Brian Townsend.
“You joking. Right??” Townsend replied.
“No, wish I was,” Stovall responded.
Two weeks after the defeat, city officials received Chapman’s counterproposal.
Chapman’s company would buy a former industrial property on Norfolk Avenue between Seventh and Eighth streets southwest and demolish warehouses there. He would trade the cleared land to the city, and the city would take it from there, putting up the bus station.
Chapman would receive the city’s preferred bus station site and turn the parking lot into an apartment community within three years. It would consist of three four-story buildings and an open-air plaza adjacent to the transportation museum’s front door, according to a set of slides given to city officials.
The asking price for the industrial site on a real estate flyer was $500,000, just 23% of the purchase price of the land that the city bought and that Chapman would receive in the proposed trade.
A few days after receiving Chapman’s proposal, council members discussed it at a closed meeting. Cowell wrote to Chapman a few days after that.
“Council indicated their appreciation for the proposal but have opted to not pursue the opportunity,” the Aug. 31 email said.
Later that afternoon, Cowell’s office released the city’s first significant public statement responding to the BZA vote.
City officials announced that they would seek to rewrite zoning law to make a bus station an authorized downtown land use, assuming it met “appropriate design and development standards.” If such a rewrite occurred, the city could keep the project on a path to seeing it built at Third and Salem, where the city has invested nearly $235,000 in planning and design. No BZA approval would be needed.
However, the city pledged to “evaluate all potential sites,” not just Third and Salem. The city has not released a timeline for when it would try to amend the law, which would require at least one meeting of the planning commission and a city council vote.
On Election Day, Nov. 3, eight people are running for three council seats. When changes take effect in January, the council could have two to four new faces.
Chapman’s counterproposal was not mentioned in the Aug. 31 statement by Cowell’s office, nor was it made public.
The Roanoke Times obtained it Tuesday when the city answered the newspaper’s request for bus station-related records that top city leaders received or generated after the BZA vote. As a provision of the city providing the records, the newspaper was required to pay a $250 fee.
Site shortcomings
Chapman’s plan is unacceptable, according to council member Bill Bestpitch, the past president of the bus board.
He said the Norfolk Avenue site is too distant from the center of downtown. The site also would send the wrong message, he said.
“I don’t think it’s appropriate to tell the people who ride the bus that we don’t want to see you downtown. In fact, we don’t want to see you at all. We want you to be in some industrial area,” he said last week.
Roanoke will formally commence the effort to change the zoning law in November, he said.
Trish White-Boyd, another council member, agreed. “There are no sidewalks. It’s just too far out, I think, for multi-modal.”
Multi-modal transportation permits a traveler to use two or more forms of transportation in a single trip.
In Roanoke, multi-modalism is represented by having Valley Metro, an intracity bus, and Greyhound, which offers intercity travel, under one roof.
Michelle Davis, also on the council, was asked for her reaction to Chapman’s apartment idea.
“I have not seen Bill’s completion presentation. We have had a preview of Bill’s presentation,” she said, adding later that “the information that we had at that time and that council was given at that time was not sufficient to dramatically alter course. And I’m saying that very carefully because I don’t want to talk out of turn about what happened in closed session.”
Davis said she did not previously know that Cowell had emailed Chapman to say the council wasn’t interested.
Her bottom line, she said, is that “I am open to exploring any concepts for a bus station that are going to be positive for the community. And there’s a lot of factors that go into that because we have timing considerations, we have location considerations, acceptability considerations.”
That openness extends to ideas that originate “outside of city staff,” she said. City staff does a good job of informing the council of its options, she said, before adding that staff members “are not omniscient.”
Mayor Sherman Lea and Vice Mayor Joe Cobb did not respond to messages left for them seeking comment. Djuna Osborne, who resigned from the council last week, also did not respond.
